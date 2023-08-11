Gov. Tina Kotek signed multiple bills Aug. 2 that will provide funding for K-12 schools, childcare infrastructure, addresses educator workforce concerns, investments into affordable childcare and early literacy program initiatives.

Drew Winkelmaier is a reporter for The News-Review. He can be reached at dwinkelmaier@nrtoday.com.

(2) comments

pwchoices
pwchoices

Kate Brown signed Senate Bill 774 removing the requirements of basic proficiency in reading, writing and math to qualify for a high school diploma. Not too bright.

worden
worden

It was a temporary moratorium on state standardized testing of essential skills for 2022-2024. Kids still have to take and pass classes in all the same old subjects in order to graduate.

Republicans sure have had a field day misrepresenting it. I guess they never took and passed any classes in ethics or honesty or even common sense.

