Gov. Tina Kotek signed multiple bills Aug. 2 that will provide funding for K-12 schools, childcare infrastructure, addresses educator workforce concerns, investments into affordable childcare and early literacy program initiatives.
Here are some of the bills, signed by Kotek, that will impact education:
HB 5015 — In the first of many bills, HB 5015 marks a $10.2 billion investment for the general fund for Oregon’s K-12 State School Fund for 2023-2025. The State School Fund acts as a general fund for Oregon’s schools and each of the states 197 school district’s basic necessities. This fund pays for a spectrum of things including school supplies, teacher salaries, textbooks, building infrastructure and classroom supplies.
HB 283 — This bill address workforce shortages, worker salaries, working conditions and provides resources for workers to better provide for Oregon children’s learning experience.
The highlight of this bill is a statewide educator workforce data system that is aimed at improving the collection, quality, and availability of data related to Oregon’s education workforce. This data system will collect data on multiple fronts like identifying a district’s hiring needs, determining educator longevity and evaluating pay relative to a district’s local economy.
This will allow lawmakers to address any workforce needs through legislation. Additionally, this bill implements a kind of survey system alongside the data collection to have a further understanding of the needs of educators.
Other aspects of this bill include:
- The creation of apprenticeship and mentorship programs that pay Oregonians to become teachers.
- Allows for school districts to boost pay for teachers and classified staff who work in special education.
- Paying for substitute teacher training while allowing retired teachers to apply for substitute licenses for free.
HB 3198 — A bill with the goal of increasing literacy rates. Through the Oregon Statewide Report Card Our Children Oregon found, “…as of 2019, less than half of Oregonian 3rd graders were proficient at reading, with notable disparities in the state’s BIPOC (Black, Indigenous, People Of Color) and rural communities.”
HB 3198 attempts to address the issue of literacy of early elementary education by investing $144.3 million across three new grant programs: Early Literacy Success School Grant, the Birth Through Five Literacy Plan and the Early Literacy Success Community Grant.
The Early Literacy School Grant would provide funds to schools to create literacy programs for children, encourage family or guardian engagement through various programs, provide training for workers to better teach early literacy development and provide “high-dosage” tutoring.
The Early Literacy Success Community Grant further provides funds for extended learning programs and training while also providing funds for summer school programs and tutoring.
The Five Literacy Plan provides funds that the latter two grants provide but this grant aims to, “Expand culturally specific early literacy programs for children from birth through five years of age…”
HB 3005 — This bill regards accessible, affordable child care by investing $50 million to build, renovate or expand child care facilities and preschools throughout the state.
According to a press release from both the Senate and House Majority Office, “The bill increases child care by creating a grant and loan program within the Oregon Business Development Department (Business Oregon) to provide financial assistance to new child care programs looking to grow capacity.”
HB 3144, HB 2281 and SB 1050 — Each of these three bills seeks to create a safe and inclusive environment for all of Oregon’s K-12 students while closing learning disparities among underrepresented students. HB 3144 provides a success plan for Native Hawaiians and Pacific Islanders while HB 2281 makes sure that civil rights are being protected in schools by designating a civil rights coordinator within each school district. SB 1050 ensures the standards for ethnic studies are being met. Studies that include topics like Holocaust and other genocide studies.
(2) comments
Kate Brown signed Senate Bill 774 removing the requirements of basic proficiency in reading, writing and math to qualify for a high school diploma. Not too bright.
It was a temporary moratorium on state standardized testing of essential skills for 2022-2024. Kids still have to take and pass classes in all the same old subjects in order to graduate.
Republicans sure have had a field day misrepresenting it. I guess they never took and passed any classes in ethics or honesty or even common sense.
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.