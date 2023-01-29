Douglas County graduation rates for the class of 2022 are on the rise, while still below the state average.
Statewide the graduation rate was 81.3%, the second highest ever recorded, while the four-year cohort graduation rate in the county was 74.27%.
Ten of Douglas County’s 19 high schools had graduation rates above the state average — Days Creek (85.71%), Elkton (88.89%), Glendale (82.76%), Glide (90%), North Douglas (83.33%), Oakland (93.02%), Riddle (85.71%), Sutherlin (91.78%), Douglas (85.71%) and Yoncalla (93.94%).
South Umpqua High School (74.29%) and Roseburg High School (79.18%) saw graduation rates above the county average.
“The transition from middle school to high school is critical and we have invested much time and effort to ensure our freshman students have the tools they need to have a successful high school experience,” South Umpqua High School Principal Carl Simpson said. “These factors along with an inclusive encouraging school environment that deeply values healthy positive relationships built between families and our whole staff has made our increased graduation rates possible.”
The graduation rate at the high school in Tri City improved from 68.89% for the four-year cohort in 2021, to 74.29% for 2022. Simpson said the resilience of families, students, teachers, staff and the community was a major factor in the increase.
South Umpqua High School has been working closely with the Oregon Center for High School Success for the past three years to create more opportunities for students, including making sure the transition to high school goes smoothly as this has proven to be the biggest indicator of graduation success.
Roseburg High School has been tracking ninth grade success for several years and found that at the height of the pandemic that number dropped below 75%, while it was at 90% before the start of the pandemic. School officials said the number is starting to rebound.
Roseburg High School’s graduation dropped by nearly 10%, from 89.02% to 79.18%. A press release from the school district said online learning as well as a shift in the district’s strategies — such as offering a GED program and closing Rose School— were the cause of the lowered cohort graduation rate.
The completer rate —which includes traditional graduation, students who obtain their GED and students who earn their diploma in five year— was 91.5%, compared to the state average of 86.5%.
When it came to five-year completer data, Oakland High School saw a 100% graduation rate.
“It is very important to us that each student gets an opportunity to receive their diploma, even if it takes a fifth year,” Oakland School District Superintendent Jeff Clark said. “We work hard to try and get all students to receive it in four year, but that does not always happen. Sometimes there’s a gap in enrollment, a bad semester or two where students don’t get credit, or various other things that throw them off track. We work hard to help get them back on track and do everything we can to help them along the way. If a fifth year is what it takes, we are happy to keep them engaged and working toward that ultimate goal of a diploma.”
Clark said there’s no real secret to success at Oakland High School, but that school district staff tries to help each child as much as possible — whether it’s an extra time with a tutor, a ride to school, weekly check-ins or anything else that might help.
“We will continue to invest extra time into our students to reassure them that we are here to support and do all we can to be successful at OHS,” Clark said. “We also emphasize that a diploma from OHS is not just from OHS, it is a culmination of 13 years of effort put forth by our entire school district, including teachers and support staff in all three buildings. In order to get a diploma, all of the Oakland staff, from the cafeteria staff, custodians and maintenance, bus drivers, office staff, IA’s, administrators, and teachers have a hand in the success of our students.”
Overall, alternative public school options in Douglas County saw lower graduation rates — Phoenix Charter School (30.65%), Rose School (9.09%), Sutherlin Valley Online Academy (21.88%) and Dillard Alternative School (39.39%). South Umpqua Online Academy, a virtual options with its first graduating class, saw five of its seven students graduate (71.43%).
“We are very excited for our students who completed their four-year graduation requirement via our online academy and looking forward to continuing to offer this option to students in the future,” Simpson said of Souther Umpqua Online Academy.
Oregon Department of Education noted that students with at least two credits in career technical education courses exceeded the state average.
“There is more work to do, and we are ready to keep working to make sure all students have what they need to succeed,” ODE Director Colt Gill said.
Simpson said South Umpqua High School will continue to fine-tune the systems it has implemented.
“I am extremely confident that our graduation rates will continue to increase,” he said. “All of us at South Umpqua High School are dedicated to ensuring that every student has the greatest educational experience possible, that will give them the most potential opportunities for their future.”
