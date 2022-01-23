A little over 89% of Roseburg High School students who started in 2017 graduated in 2021, a 3% increase in graduation rates from last year.
“Our goal has always been focused on student success,” said Jill Weber, the school’s principal. “This four-year graduation rate shows that the work we have been focused on is making a difference. Our culture of supportive relationships with a focus on academic success seeks to engage all students and meet their individual needs.”
Over the last few years, the school has implemented various programs to ensure more students graduate on time. These programs include small learning communities, graduation coaching and extended learning opportunities. In the past, the school said these programs helped 90% of ninth graders remain on track for graduation. However, disruptions to in-person learning at the start of the pandemic will most likely be felt more in years to come as rates for ninth graders on track for on-time graduation have dropped considerably, Weber said.
“We are committed to supporting our students in reaching the goal of on-time graduation and have looked at new systems and methods of supporting the needs of our students,” Weber said.
At the start of the school year, Roseburg High School absorbed Rose School, an alternative school, along with its GED program. School officials hope this effort will provide more equitable learning opportunities and support systems for students. During its final year, Rose School’s graduation rates remained unchanged at 17%.
Over at Phoenix Charter School, the district’s other high school, the graduation rate was 29%, a dip from the previous year. The overall graduation rate for the Roseburg School District increased by about 1 percentage point to 69%.
The statewide graduation rate was 80.6%, a 2% drop from the previous year.
Oakland, Elkton, Glide, Glendale and Days Creek school districts all had graduation rates above the state average. Camas Valley, Yoncalla, Reedsport, North Douglas, South Umpqua, Winston-Dillard and Riddle school districts were below the state average. While the Sutherlin School District’s overall graduation rate dropped below the state average, Sutherlin High School had its graduation rate climb to 98% — a nearly 2% increase from last year. At Sutherlin Valley Online Academy, the district’s online alternative school, the graduation rate was 27%.
Though Camas Valley and Yoncalla had graduation rates below average, both saw a significant rise — nearly 10 percentage points — compared to the previous year.
In addition to the graduation data, the Oregon Department of Education also released dropout data. Statewide the dropout rate was 1.8%, while the county’s dropout rate was 4.4%.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.