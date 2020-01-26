Statewide graduation rates in Oregon reached an all-time high of 80%, while the rate of students graduating from Roseburg Public School’s institutions remained steady at 60%, according to data released by the Oregon Department of Education on Thursday.
Roseburg Public School’s four-year cohort graduation rate, includes those from Roseburg High School (76.46%), Rose School (33.33%) and Phoenix School (13.92%).
“We are encouraged that our graduation rate has remained steady, but we realize that we must continue our hard work and find even more ways to support students so that we can get that rate to rise,” Roseburg High School Principal Jill Weber said in a press release.
The four-year cohort data does not include students who earned GEDs or alternative certificate or students who remained enrolled in the school.
“We consider every student who earns a diploma or alternative award a success; we consider every student who remains enrolled into a fifth year to complete high school a success,” Weber said in the release. “Our goal is to ensure all of our students complete high school and leave with a plan for their future.”
The five-year cohort completer data, which includes students who graduated in five years or earned a GED, is 74.16% districtwide — 85.56% at Roseburg High School, 33.33% at Rose School, 43.84% at Phoenix School — compared to 86.28% statewide.
The press release sent on behalf of Roseburg Public Schools notes that the high school implemented multiple programs over the past few years to ensure students remain on track to graduate and touted the data that found 90% of freshmen are on track to graduate in four years, which it stated was “an indication that graduation rates will rise in coming years.”
Oregon started collecting data on freshmen on track in the 2013-14 school year. Roseburg High School started making changes to support students in 2015-16 and added a graduation coach in 2017-18 as well as transition programs and summer school.
“The research shows that when students start high school successfully, they will continue this trend over the next three years of their high school experience,” Weber said. “We expect to see the results of the success of our current ninth graders in our high school graduation rates in four years.”
In 2014-15, the number of freshmen on track at Roseburg High School was 77.2% and the number has increased each year, the four-year graduation rates continue to stay stable between 76-77%.
Weber noted that in addition to providing supports for ninth graders there are similar support systems for tenth graders. All student success at the high school is monitored by counselors and the school has academic supports and programs to assist students when needed.
Additionally, Roseburg High School offers a variety of ways to engage students such as career technical education, electives, college classes and others.
“We strive to create personalized communities for our students and build strong relationships where students are known by their teachers,” Weber said. “We also recognize the important work that occurs before students come to Roseburg High School. When students receive a diploma, it truly is the work of 13 years of teaching and learning.”
Statewide the four-year graduation rate increased by eight percentage points over the past five years. The year-to-year increase in graduation rates at the state level was higher for historically underserved student groups.
“This year’s graduation rate increase means nearly 600 additional students earned a diploma,” Oregon Department of Education Director Colt Gill said in a press release. “We are seeing even faster growth for students of color, students with disabilities and students navigating poverty than the state as a whole. Student Success Act funding will build on this promising foundation to foster equity and excellence for all Oregon students.”
Roseburg Public Schools noted that incoming financial support from the Student Investment Account, which is part of the Student Success Act, more resources will be available to support academic and social-emotional needs.
“Students are entering our district with social-emotional needs that are more diverse than ever,” Michelle Knee, director of teaching and learning at the district, said in a press release. “These needs, and whether our schools are equipped with the required staff and resources to address them, have a direct effect on whether students reach success their senior year in high school.”
