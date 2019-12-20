GREEN — The Green Elementary School multi-purpose room was filled with students and their families for the return of the winter concert.
The class performances kicked off the program and at the end, everyone was encouraged to join in a sing-a-long.
While it took a few songs for the crowd to warm up, by the time music teacher Isadora Trinkle started playing "Deck the Halls" and "Jingle Bells," the room was filled with vocal performances from most who attended the program.
When asked what her favorite part of the show is, Trinkle responded, "It's when they come off stage and go 'I did it.'"
Trinkle took over the music programs at Green and Sunnyslope elementary schools this year.
"It's been a number of years since we had choir," Green Elementary Principal Amy-Jo Rodriguez said.
Students at Green go to music class about once a week where they not only sing, but also learn to play instruments, dance and music history. All of those different art forms were put on display by the different classes.
Lyrics to all the songs in the sing-a-long were displayed on stage.
Just before the final song started, Trinkle addressed the crowd to express her gratitude and finished by saying, "Thank you for allowing me to share with you the joy that I feel when we make music."
Rodriguez said she was thankful that Trinkle organized the concert and brought a well-rounded music program back to the school.
Then she returned to the piano and students and community members finished the afternoon with "We Wish You a Merry Christmas."
