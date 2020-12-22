GREEN — Staff from Green Elementary School decorated their cars with twinkling lights, posters and wreaths to wish their students a good holiday season on Friday afternoon.
The last day of school, before winter break, was Friday for the students. They will return to school, albeit remotely, on Jan. 4.
The parade went through much of the neighborhood. Children would run outside, when they heard the teachers approaching, to wave to the passing cars.
