The Roseburg High School football field could soon be named for two.
A group headed by RHS teacher Scott Lovemark asked the Roseburg Public Schools board of directors to approve adding Thurman Bell Stadium to the already existing Finlay Field during Wednesday night's board meeting at the Melrose Elementary gym.
If approved, it would be called Thurman Bell Stadium at Finlay Field.
Bell was the head football coach at Roseburg High School for 45 years from 1971-2015. He retired with a record of 332 wins, 154 losses and one tie, which ranked second on the all-time Oregon high school wins list at the time. Bell guided Roseburg to four big school state championships.
"We started talking about this three years ago," Lovemark said, who was an assistant coach on Bell's last RHS team in 2015. "Thurman was fully retired, and we were thinking how can we honor this guy. The natural thing was to name the stadium after him.
"We knew Finlay Field was sacred and we all love Finlay Field, but we could have Thurman Bell Stadium at Finlay Field. Just a perfect combination. We don't want to change it, just add to it. The Finlay family is good with it — it's just a process now of getting it OK'd and getting it done."
Lovemark said the COVID-19 pandemic and some school district issues pushed the plan back.
"The more people I talked to, the more who wanted to get involved," he said. "(Thurman) just affected so many people."
Others speaking in support of Bell at the meeting included Jaime Yraguen, Joe Newton, Tim Sustaire, Tom Nelson and Roseburg Athletic Director Russ Bolin. Yraguen, Newton, Sustaire and Bolin all played for Bell at RHS.
"His impact on the community was much greater than football," said Newton, a 2002 Roseburg graduate who went on to play at Oregon State University. "His leadership and guidance shaped the lives of countless kids."
"He was more than a coach to so many of us. He was a father figure," said Sustaire, who was also on Bell's coaching staff. "He's a Roseburg staple, a true legend. There's no better way to honor this man."
"There will never be another coach Bell in our state," Bolin added, referring to Bell's 45 years of service to the same school.
Letters were read from Troy Calhoun, a 1985 Roseburg graduate who's the Air Force Academy head coach; Jake Cookus, a 1997 grad who played at OSU and is currently an assistant coach for the Beavers; and Steve Lander, the longtime RHS wrestling coach who played for Bell before graduating in 1986.
"I feel this is a most fitting tribute," Calhoun wrote. "Thurman Bell is the finest teacher, coach and leader with whom I've ever been associated with at any level — to include high school, college and the NFL — and in any sport."
Cookus wrote, "Coach Bell cultivated a culture of mental and physical toughness. He established Roseburg football as a powerhouse. Our work ethic and perseverance were unmatched due to coach Bell's principles. He taught us to bring 100% of ourselves to everything we do, whether that's on the field, in the classroom or in our personal lives."
"Why would we not honor an individual who had such an impact on so many lives in Roseburg, Oregon, and beyond?" Lander wrote. "The two years I spent playing football for Roseburg High School are some of my greatest memories. Coach Bell and the staff left such an impression on me and really formed my desire to become a teacher and coach, and I never wavered."
Roseburg played in nine state championship games under Bell, winning titles in 1981, '95 and '96 and sharing the crown with Tigard in '90.
Bell was named the NFHS National Coach of the Year in 2011 and was inducted into the Oregon Sports Hall of Fame in 2017.
Lovemark is hopeful the school board will make a decision on adding Thurman Bell Stadium at the next meeting in two weeks.
"I'm positive," Lovemark said. "The board seemed pretty open to what we did today."
