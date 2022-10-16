On Oct. 4, seven schools headed out to Myrtle Creek and competed in the Soils Science Career and Leadership Development Events.
In the Soil Science CDE, students work by themselves to figure out different traits of the soil and what kind it is. There is a trench in the ground from which students collect samples and then they get to work, using the knowledge they learned in class they fill out a paper with their answers.
A CDE is a career developmental experience, the soils competition provided exactly that. Sutherlin’s advanced and beginning teams took home both the blue first place banners.
The District Soil Science CDE teaches students to use their time wisely and to use the skills they went over. Soil science introduces kids into a couple careers involving soil such as construction workers, florists, farmers and architects.
The competition itself taught students time management, as they were alotted a limited period of time. They also had to learn to use context clues to figure out the answers they weren’t so confident about.
Teaghan Riley, a very enthusiastic soils lover who placed second in the advanced competition said, “Soils has been a really fun way for me to meet new people and experience new places. Competing in soils has given me the opportunity to find my new favorite CDE and build bonds with my team.”
Markis Boehm, a Sutherlin sophomore who placed first in the beginning competition said, “As a sophomore it was my first year doing soils, the day went by really fast. It was a really good experience and I think I can speak for everyone when I say we learned a lot and had a great time.”
The state CDE will be held Monday in Klamath Falls.
Hailey Holgate is the 2022-2023 Sutherlin FFA Chapter Reporter.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.