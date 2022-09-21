If you ask Gwen Bartlett what she does, she will tell you she "just teaches." But she does more than that, according to her peers.
Bartlett, a Roseburg High School teacher, is the 2023 Regional Teacher of the Year. Nominations are submitted by students, colleagues, administrators, friends or family members and winners are selected by a panel of regional representatives.
"I'm very grateful that I was nominated, that someone chose to go out of their way to nominate me because they saw something in me that represented the criteria for an award such as this. So I'm very grateful in the sense that people believed in me," she said. "I don't necessarily enjoy the limelight, though. It can feel a bit uncomfortable because, honestly, I'm just teaching."
She's been teaching for nearly a quarter of a century, but the education field wasn't Bartlett's first path in life. She attended University of Oregon and earned a journalism degree, which she used while working for a public relations and marketing company. After volunteering with youth during the summer and helping colleagues advance their adult education, she began to consider becoming a teacher.
A conversation with her father-in-law sealed the deal and Bartlett attended Portland State University for her master's degree in education. She worked a year as a student-teacher at Clackamas High School and began at Roseburg High School in 1998.
She has always been a member of the social studies department. Currently, she teaches three advanced placement U.S. History classes and three regular U.S. History classes.
"I think one of the best opportunities that teaching history has to offer is the development of empathy in my students, the ability to step into someone else's shoes and understand their experiences," Bartlett said. "It doesn't mean we have to agree with them per se, but it helps us to understand the diversity that is in this world."
She strives to make her classroom a safe space for dialogue and discourse, aiming to make the past relevant to students today. Each and every one of her students is unique, she said, with their own diverse background. Not everyone sees eye to eye, and it's her job to create an area where different views and feelings can be expressed.
Barlett has also been the high school's head track and field coach for six years. She was an assistant coach early in her teaching career, but decided to pause that passion to raise her two children. Track was an important part of her high school and college experiences and it's important to her to share that with her students.
“Mrs. Bartlett’s ability to ensure every student has a place and feels important, while providing a learning experience that they will never forget, is what we want for each and every student,” Roseburg High School Principal Jill Weber said in a press release. “She has inspired countless students and changed numerous lives through her engaging instruction, caring heart for all students, and her understanding of the students she teaches.
"In addition, she is an outstanding leader, where she leads and mentors other teachers, both new and seasoned. She is also very involved with student activities through advising numerous clubs and is the high school’s head track coach.”
Along with the title, Bartlett also received $1,000. After talking with her husband — another RHS teacher and coach — she plans to consult her students and colleagues to find a way to reinvest the money into the school.
"I did not earn this award individually," she said. "I earned it because my colleagues have helped me out and supported me and have shared ideas with me. My students have helped me grow and learn. My mentor teachers and everyone that's been a part of my journey is responsible for helping me in this achievement. So I feel like the right thing to do is somehow put it back into that system."
She was also quick to credit her children, Hannah and Jackson Bartlett. It wasn't always easy for them, she said, having educators as parents. But they were always very good about sharing and she said they don't get enough credit for their part in her success.
The Teacher of the Year program is sponsored by the Oregon Department of Education in partnership with the Oregon Lottery. Bartlett has a chance to be named the 2023 Oregon Teacher of the Year later this fall.
"What I'm the most happy about is that it brings some recognition to Roseburg High School and to our school district," Bartlett said. "I think that we have an amazing, amazing educational system here."
