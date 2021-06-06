BEREA, Ohio — Haley Houston of Roseburg was one of the students whose work was showcased during the Baldwin Wallace University Ovation 2021 Day of Excellence.
Houston, a nursing major, presented a project called "Myra Estrin Levine: Use of the Conservation Theory in the Rehabilitation of Fracture Patients."
Each spring, the university recognizes student success in research, scholarship, experiential learning, the arts and more.
