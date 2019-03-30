Roseburg Public Schools announced its finalist for the superintendent position Wednesday: Charan Cline, Jared Cordon and Josh Middleton.
The school board and a screening committee reviewed 22 applications and initial interviews were conducted last week.
Second interviews will be held in executive session after background and reference checks have been completed for each of the finalists.
Finalists will also come to the district to meet with the community and staff, and tour schools. The public will have a chance to meet the candidates during these visits, currently scheduled for Thursday.
The News-Review looked into each of the finalists and here is what we know so far:
Charan Cline
Cline has been the superintendent at Yamhill-Carlton School District in Yamhill since 2012.
Cline was a finalist for the Roseburg Public Schools superintendent position in 2015 before Gerry Washburn was ultimately appointed to the position. Washburn was placed on administrative leave in August 2018 by the district and the two parties officially parted ways in September.
Cline has the strongest ties to Douglas County out of the three finalists, working as the superintendent for North Douglas School District for two years and as the Douglas Education Service District director of student achievement and assistant superintendent. He was a middle school principal in the Winston-Dillard School District for four years and an assistant principal at Douglas High School for three years.
In 2017, Cline and the Yamhill-Carlton School District made headlines when its school board eliminated the book "Eleanor & Park" from its eighth-grade curriculum without following district policy.
A parent found a piece of erotic-themed fan fiction related to the coming-of-age novel — which the parent mistakenly thought was in the book itself — and posted her displeasure on Facebook, which was later picked up by conservative talk radio host Lars Larson. Cline demanded Larson issue an apology, and the author of the book, Rainbow Rowell, requested the radio show delete its Facebook post. Larson pulled the post, but offered no apology.
Before becoming an administrator Cline was a social studies teacher at Philomath High School for six years. He received his doctorate in educational leadership from George Fox University in April 2018 and has a master's degree in geography from the University of Oregon.
He is also a finalist for the superintendent position at Lebanon Community Schools.
Jared Cordon
Cordon has served the Beaverton School District as the administrator for elementary curriculum, instruction and assessment since 2016.
He was an elementary school principal at two different schools in the Beaverton School District before moving to the district office and was a high school vice principal for three years.
While serving as the principal of Rock Creek Elementary School in 2013, Cordon helped parents found Rocket Academy, a parent-led after school math class.
"The math program (in school) is pretty fast-paced," Cordon told the Oregonian at the time. "There were kids I was really concerned about that we still weren't doing a good enough job with."
He worked to get parents with experience in subjects to tutor the children struggling in subjects.
Prior to becoming an administrator, he taught English as a second language in the Corvallis School District was three years and Spanish at Oregon State University and Chemeketa Community College.
Cordon has a Master of Arts in teaching and a Bachelor of Arts in environmental science, from Oregon State University.
Josh Middleton
Middleton has been the superintendent of Middleton School District in Middleton, Idaho, for the past three years.
Middleton applied for at least two other superintendent positions this year. He was a finalist in the North Bend superintendent job, which went to Kevin Bogatin, and is a finalist for the superintendent position at Lewis-Palmer School District in Monument, Colorado.
Lewis-Palmer School District is expected to announce its new superintendent April 8.
During an interview in North Bend, Middleton said he has family all throughout western Oregon, according to an article by The World.
In November, Middleton School District received nationwide criticism after a photo of Middleton Heights Elementary staff members wearing Halloween costumes was posted to the school district's Facebook page. Half of the group was wearing sombreros while the other half dressed up as President Donald Trump's proposed border wall.
Middleton took to Facebook to apologize and the school board placed the 14 staff members on paid administrative leave. The Middleton Heights principal was the only staff member who was not reinstated following the district's investigation.
Before moving to Idaho, Middleton was an administrator in Montana, working as the assistant superintendent at the Billings School District and the superintendent for Laurel Public Schools.
He spent 11 years as a social studies teacher before becoming an administrator.
He has a doctorate in educational leadership from Montana State University and a Master of Science in educational leadership from Nova Southeastern University in Fort Lauderdale, Florida.
