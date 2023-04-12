GLIDE — Upperclassmen gathered in Glide High School’s welding lab Tuesday morning to earn their welding certificates that will serve as a baseline for careers in the construction industry. Airgas employees administered the test, seeing whether or not students displayed basic technique needed for the trade.
Students displayed a basic kind of welding needed for many jobs in the industry.
“Certificates tell an employer that they have this skill," said Certified Welding Instructor and Airgas District Manager Mike McBride. "An employer doesn’t have to back up and teach them. They already have a baseline skill they can trust."
Each student was tasked with welding two pieces of eight-inch steel together. Technique and consistency are paramount. Each piece is examined to measure how well students achieved depth of the weld, consistency in both their movement and in the position of their hands.
Students say they enjoyed their time learning how to weld, the fun involved and how welding can be challenging at times.
Airgas Account Manager Cameron Burks explained welding is a visual trade. From simply looking at a piece of welded material someone can determine if there was too much pressure applied, if the welder went too slow or if the angle of the machine was inconsistent.
“Essentially what we are doing is seeing if these kids can do a seismic quality type of weld,” Burks said.
This type of welding is mainly used in new construction projects like new homes or apartment complexes. There are many different kinds of certifications that a welder can accumulate in their career based on varying positions, experience or training.
Airgas employees are volunteering their time teaching with the hopes younger people will consider a career in the welding industry.
“For years and years, we let our vocational programs suffer," Burks said. "They all went to computers, so we are paying the price trying to get that labor force back out there again."
Glide High School was the first of many schools in Douglas County to receive testing. Testers will also be visiting Sutherlin High School, Roseburg High School and South Umpqua High School.
