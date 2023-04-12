GLIDE — Upperclassmen gathered in Glide High School’s welding lab Tuesday morning to earn their welding certificates that will serve as a baseline for careers in the construction industry. Airgas employees administered the test, seeing whether or not students displayed basic technique needed for the trade. 

Drew Winkelmaier is a reporter for The News-Review. He can be reached at dwinkelmaier@nrtoday.com.

