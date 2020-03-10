WINCHESTER — Clouds of yellow, red, blue, pink, purple and green chalk dust were thrown into the air during Monday's celebration of Holi at Maple Corner Montessori.
Children from the day care and school started the festivities with a dance party to some Indian music around 11 a.m. while they were wearing crisp white shirts.
Holi is an ancient Hindu festival, which later became popular among non-Hindu communities as well. It is a celebration of colors that honors the arrival of spring after winter, signifies the victory of good over evil and is celebrated as a day of spreading happiness and love.
Students had watched a video about Holi earlier in the week to learn more about the history and celebration.
On Monday, Leanne Jorgensen, the founder and head of the school, reminded them the celebration is all about joy.
"This is us celebrating (friendship) as well as spring time," Jorgensen said. "I'm so excited."
Alayna McDonald said she too was excited about the celebration when her primary class was getting ready to go to the fields.
Jorgensen handed each student a sandwich bag filled with colorful powder, they held onto until Jorgensen said "Happy Holi."
Each student threw colorful powder into the air and within seconds the children were coated in different hues.
Often the powder is mixed with water in celebration, but because of the weather the school opted to only use the colors.
With all the powder in the air, even the spectators were coated in colors by the end of the celebration.
Maple Corner Montessori has school for kindergarten through fifth grade, as well as an infant and primary programs for infants up to 6-year-old students.
While the older students were able to toss the powder in the air, the youngest members of the schools would dip their hands in the bag and smear it on.
Holi was celebrated internationally on Monday.
