10:30 a.m., Every Wednesday: Storytime with Aurora 10 a.m., Tuesday, March 7: Grab-and-go craft kits while supplies last 4-4:45 p.m., Wednesday, March 8: Club de Idioma Español | Spanish Club for 4th through 8th graders 3-4:30 p.m., Thursday, March 9: Teen Drop-In Hangout 3:30-4:30 p.m., Thursday, March 16: Children’s Drop-In Activity 10:30 a.m.-12 p.m., Saturday, March 18: Read with Astra Teens 10 a.m., Tuesday, March 21: Grab-and-go craft kits while supplies last 4-4:45 p.m., Wednesday, March 22: Club de Idioma Español | Spanish Club for 4th through 8th graders 3:30-4:30 p.m., Tuesday, March 28: STEM program for elementary-age youth

All of these books are available at the library. Place holds at roseburg.biblionix.com, or contact library staff at library@cityofroseburg.org or 541-492-7050 for assistance.

