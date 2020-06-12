Elijah Humphrey brought his race car to Thursday evening’s parade at Hucrest Elementary School that was a farewell to principal Doug Freeman.
Humphrey, who will be starting third grade in the fall, said he likes Freeman a lot and liked seeing him in the hallways and at assemblies.
Freeman himself was overwhelmed by the number of people who came to wish him well.
“I can’t believe how many cars there are,” he said. At one point, traffic was backed up from the school to Northwest Garden Valley Boulevard with well-wishers.
Freeman will retire at the end of the school year as the principal at Hucrest Elementary School, capping his 45-year career in education.
“It is a huge loss to our community and our school,” fifth grade teacher Cary Cermak-Rudolf said. “Nobody will ever be able to replace Doug.”
Retired teacher Donna Cooper and fourth grade teacher Michele Weaver added that Freeman was understanding, approachable and listened to the staff but always kept the children at the center of the work.
Freeman was hired in 2000 as the assistant principal at Jo Lane Middle School. Freeman became the principal at Hucrest Elementary School in 2012.
“It was a nice way to end the year and see a lot of the kiddos that we haven’t seen for a long time, that we miss so much,” librarian Marci Michael said.
Numerous community members wrote letters, cars and sent drawings to Freeman in the first week of June.
Prior to the parade, staff members had a get-together to thank Freeman for his work and put him in the spotlight.
“He goes beyond boss to be a leader with so much integrity he makes you a better person just by watching him,” child development specialist Kristin Miller said. “He loves every single person here, kids and grown-ups, and he sees the best in every single one of us. That’s pretty special.”
Thursday evening people brought cards, signs, gifts and balloons, while Freeman stood near a black and yellow balloon arch with his wife Nyleen Freeman.
He stepped forward to greet nearly every person, even exchanging a few hugs with students, former students and parents.
Once most of the cars had left, Freeman joined his staff for goodbyes.
