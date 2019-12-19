Roseburg, OR (97470)

Today

Rain showers early will evolve into a more steady rain for the afternoon. High 54F. Winds SSE at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 90%. Rainfall near a quarter of an inch. Locally heavy rainfall possible..

Tonight

Showers early, then cloudy overnight. Low 52F. Winds S at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 50%.