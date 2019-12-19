Team Potato Chips won the final of the Robot Sumo Wrestling Championships 2-0 over Team Marvelous Monkeys on Tuesday at Hucrest Elementary School.
Caia Williams, Veydra Gardner, Conner Maikranz and Fletcher Coleman were the engineers, designers and programmers for Team Potato Chips.
All teams in the robot wrestling championship were made up of students in Emily Veale's fifth grade class at Hucrest under the guidance of Roseburg High School's robotics team.
Team Potato Chips was not only victorious in the best-out-of-three finale but also won its match against Team Cucumbers in the first round. Team Potato Chips tied Team Thing-a-ma-Bobberz in the first match of the day but won in the rematch.
"Our color sensor was close up so it would read," Williams said when asked what went right for the team. "The ramp helped too because it pushed the other robot out."
Gardner said each person had their own job and it all came together in the end.
"I learned that depending on design, the power can increase," Conner Maikranz said after winning bragging rights in the classroom.
Maikranz added that this was the fifth award he won in his lifetime, which including a paper airplane competition. "It was awesome," he said of robot sumo wrestling.
Team Marvelous Monkeys made it to the final by defeating both Team Scorpio and Team 6PAKKS in the opening rounds.
When asked what went wrong for Team Marvelous Monkey in the finals, Hayden King said, "The main thing is that we took so many days building random things and we didn't really get to the base."
The elementary students received instructions from Roseburg High School Robotics team members. Each team consisted of four or five elementary students with a high school mentor.
"I wish I had the opportunity when I was in elementary school," high school sophomore Logan Bishop said. "It's never too early to start. The future is now."
Elementary students received about four hours of robotics instruction throughout the past four weeks leading up to the competition.
Hucrest Principal Doug Freeman, Roseburg Public Schools Superintendent Jared Cordon and Tyee Outdoor Experience Education Director Isaac Ashby were among the people who showed up to watch the inter-classroom competition.
Roseburg High School Robotics Club Adviser Ira Wier said helping out the younger students has been exciting for the high school students, but it's also given them bragging rights at competitions when they have to talk about how they stimulate science, technology, engineering, art and math activities in their community.
High school sophomore Brian Powell said, "I think it's really fun. I enjoy teaching and programming, so to combine them has been great."
Veale said robotics has helped her students learn problem solving, engineering, design and communication skills.
"Working with the high school has been great," Veale said. "It shows what other curriculum will be ahead of them. It may be the one thing that keeps them interested in school."
Lego robotics kits were provided by the Umpqua Valley STEAM Hub.
"It taught me how to build a robot and program it, kinda," fifth grader Teague Gimbel said, adding that he had worked with robotics before and knew some of the programming and building already.
Bishop said the biggest thing he learned through robotics was self confidence. He moved to Roseburg in seventh grade and when he started at Jo Lane Middle School heard about a new program starting — robotics.
"It gave me a group of friends I don't think I would have had otherwise," Bishop said.
Veale said the teams for Tuesday's competition were designed so students can learn to work with people they don't normally work with.
