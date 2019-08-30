Cars were parked all throughout the Hucrest area and students were lined up outside the school Thursday to get inside to meet their new teachers.
Inside, teachers were just as anxious to meet their new students.
“I’m really excited,” fourth grade teacher Heather Hughes said. “With all the upgrades over the summer, it feels like moving into a new home.”
Hucrest Elementary School underwent seismic upgrades, a roof replacement and a heating, ventilation and air condition system installation.
“I think the kids will benefit,” Hughes said.
Hughes has two daughters at the school and said she loves being able to give them a quick smooch, high-five or even a wave when she sees them in the hallway.
“It really is a family,” she said, adding that when the teachers came back to school on Monday, “We were kind of like the kids coming back after summer.”
That feeling of seeing your friends after summer vacation is something incoming fourth grader Josi Miller was looking forward to as well.
“I’m excited about the first week when everything is new and fresh,” Josi said.
For the kindergartners in Elise Sensabaugh’s class, there will a soft start during the first week. There will be a meeting with parents on the first day and half of the class will start one day and the other half the following day.
“We ease our way in,” Sensabaugh said. “I really enjoy being a kindergarten teacher. It’s a privilege to be their first exposure to school.”
Lucy Miller, who graduated kindergarten last year and is ready to start first grade, wasn’t nervous to start school, but she was a little sad summer vacation was coming to an end.
Her older sister, Josi, had mixed feelings about the end of the break.
“I like summer because there’s no homework, but at school, there’ll be all your friends,” she said.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.