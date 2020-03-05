Having younger students and older students work together on an experiment Friday was one of the first steps Hucrest Elementary School took inside the classroom toward becoming a STEAM school.
STEAM stands for science, technology, engineering, arts or agriculture, and mathematics. Some schools do not include the arts or agriculture in the acronym and are called STEM.
Hucrest Elementary School Principal Doug Freeman said the skills learned through STEAM activities — building critical thinking and problem-solving skills, community-based and project-based learning, collaboration and teamwork, inquiry and questioning, and creative innovation — are skills that can be applied to nearly every learning experience.
The school received a start-up grant from the Portland Metro STEM Partnership, in conjunction with the Umpqua Valley STEAM Hub, to become a STEAM school. Hucrest is one of 11 schools in the state to go through this process.
"One thing that really, really gets me excited about STEAM in school is that in our school there might be a student that gets really excited thinking outside the box. What if they invent something that completely changes the world, or a medicine that has been in research forever," teacher Emily Veale said. "We could have that student that might also be the one kid you would've never thought of. But its planting those seeds now that are not going to not just benefit their education, but are going to benefit our community and the world as a whole."
Becoming a STEAM school is relatively new in Oregon. There are some schools that identify as STEAM schools, but there wasn't a formal process in place to support it statewide until now.
Umpqua Valley STEAM Hub Executive Director Gwen Soderberg-Chase said once she received notice of the grant, she started contacting schools around Douglas County and "Hucrest was the school that was ready to take on the commitment."
During Friday's buddy challenge, students worked in groups in a friendly contest to create the longest paper chain.
Heidi Baker's fourth grade students were paired with first graders. Each group of three to five students, received a piece of paper, a piece of tape, a pair of scissors and 10 minutes to create a paper link chain.
One group decided to cut the paper in small pieces to create more links. Another decided to cut the paper length-wise to create bigger links. A third decided to just start cutting paper without making a real plan because they were afraid to run out of time. And another, took so long planning out the longest chain that they didn't have anything ready by the time Baker gave a two-minute warning.
At the end, it was the group of first grader Abigail Conner and fourth graders Austin Booth and Izzy McKenzie, that cut longer pieces and created larger links that made the longest chain. It was also one of the few groups that planned ahead, gave everyone a task and worked together.
"Abigail did most of the work. She helped tape it and get the tape ready," fourth grader Austin Booth said. "Izzy helped me get ready and get things going."
Baker pointed out to students that having a role within the project and working together helped them create the longest paper chain.
The buddy challenge was the first dedicated STEAM lesson at the school, which focused on collaborative problem-solving.
Participating in STEAM lessons will set the tone for the new direction at the school.
In a newsletter to parents, Freeman wrote, "Our hope is that by the start of next school year, components of STE(A)M will start to unfold in the educational lives of our kids and they will love it!"
Teachers at the school have been receptive to the new program, some even suggesting STEAM activities to do with their students.
"Our vision is for Hucrest to serve as a model and be leaders to support other schools in Douglas County to also become STEAM schools," Soderberg-Chase said.
The process of becoming a STEAM school was spearheaded by the organizational leadership team of Freeman, Veale and Soderberg-Chase. There is also a nine member leadership team within the school that will be working toward collecting data and collaborate on working on integrating STEAM into the classes.
"We should always look at the kids to see what our next steps should be," Freeman said. "It's not just about what the adults think, but by observing kids we learn a lot about their needs and what should drive us. It's about them and their learning."
Veale said the school did an empathy study at the beginning of the current school year, which showed they were most engaged in science, art and engineering.
"Little kids come all excited to learn," Freeman said. "They love it. They love their teacher, they love their classmates, they love to learn, and we have got to capture that. And the way we capture that is not by caging them into a traditional education style, but rather the opposite: Letting them have more inquiry into the world, more curiosity that's relevant to their world and put the math and the science and the ELA and everything into their world. So, we and they together are making this really purposeful to them."
Hucrest Elementary School is also hoping to work with community members and businesses to inspire the students.
"There's so much community partnership that's available to us that we don't capitalize on right now," Freeman said. "Of course, they have their own lives and their own jobs, but they also have expertise. There are people that are passionate about airplanes or passionate about how they can do construction."
"The kids are going to have a taste of other things they can do as they move on," Veale said. "Whether that's (Career Technical Education) at the middle school and high school, or science clubs. All of those are great things because we know those programs are also integral parts of them staying involved in school."
During the summers of 2020 and 2021, a summer institute will train teachers to develop essential skills for implementing STEAM-based instruction.
"We're going to learn as teachers too, and it's going to make the classroom and the school as a whole a more exciting place," Veale said. "We are excited to go engage in problem solving and solving our real-world problems."
The grants will help fund the teacher training, planning work, instructional materials, a visit to Quatama Elementary School in Hillsboro — a STEAM school in action — and access to people throughout the state who have worked on STEAM implementation.
"So many of the jobs that kids will do as adults haven't even been invented yet, so we must engage students where they are in their learning and prepare them to do all the things that STEAM offers," Freeman said. "We want them to want to be here because we want them to be lifelong learners."
