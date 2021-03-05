Because of a significant increase in enrollment this school year at Umpqua Valley Christian School, the school is making some changes to accommodate the influx of students.
“The 2021-2022 school year is filled with hope,” said Superintendent George Graham. “UVC plans on being open five days a week with face-to-face instruction at all grade levels. At this time, we are making room for more students and have started hiring more staff in preparation for next year’s growth.”
The school plans to revamp its secondary school model to include middle school, and add more elective classes to the high school schedule.
Graham said enrollment at the school increased by 56 students between the end of last school year and mid-February 2021. That’s a big increase for the school that now has 226 students enrolled, which has led to waiting lists at nearly every grade level.
“We added a second preschool class, and had to move the sixth grade across the campus to a bigger room,” Graham said, adding that even more families are expected to sign up during the enrollment period.
Graham said one of the main reasons people are coming to UVC is because of the face-to-face classes, but another reason is because of the Christian environment.
“We can not only pray for our students, but our staff can pray with our students,” Graham said. “That happens daily.”
Karly Caddock and Dane Tornell teach age-appropriate Bible lessons at the school to all students. Tornell also coaches the girls basketball team at the school.
“Some of our high school students are coming to UVC because of our sports programs,” Graham said, adding that the middle school volleyball team is competitive and Tornell helped boost the girls’ basketball program.
“His knowledge and energy have taken our girls’ teams to a new level,” Graham said. “On the boys’ side, our basketball, soccer programs have been solid for a number of years, often going into postseason play, but baseball at UVC is huge. That will not change for a number of years seeing how our sixth grade class is crazy athletic and in love with our national pastime.”
To accommodate the influx of students, the secondary model will start to include a separate middle school where students in grades 6 through 8 will rotate between a core group of three or four teachers.
“By creating a middle school, three of our other secondary teachers will no longer need to teach that level, which opens up more spaces for students,” Graham said. “We have an opportunity to bring in about 50 more ninth through 12th graders! Praise the Lord!”
To attract more students they also hope to add more electives for high school students.
“(We) plan on bringing a drama class back to the high school,” Graham said. “And if the Lord brings us the right people at the right time, we also plan on offering shop classes. That has created some excitement. Vocational classes are much needed, and our woods and metals classes will fill up in a hurry. We need a project manager to really get started on building a quality shop for the classes.”
