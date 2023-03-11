There will be three informational sessions this week about a graduate program aimed to get more school-based mental health providers in the area.
Representatives from Douglas Education Service District and Bushnell University will be available to answer questions. All sessions are held from 4-6 p.m., Tuesday’s session is held in Drain Civic Center, at 205 West A. Avenue in Drain, Thursday’s session will be at Riddle Community Center at 123 Parkside St. in Riddle, and Friday’s session will be at Roseburg Public Library at 1409 NE Diamond Lake Blvd. in Roseburg.
U.S. Senators Ron Wyden and Jeff Merkley announced that four Oregon education districts would receive funding of nearly $20 million from the U.S. Department of Education to hire additional licensed mental health providers. Douglas Education Service District received $2,236,382 for the 2022 fiscal year, and will receive a total of nearly $7 million through 2025.
The funds will be used to expand Douglas ESD’s Grow Your Own program, which is designed to eliminate barriers for professionals interested in becoming trained or retrained. Douglas ESD partnered with Bushnell University and Umpqua Community College to recruit and train school-based mental health professionals.
People interested in this can take a three-year master’s program in clinical mental health from Bushnell University while working at Douglas ESD. The grant will cover tuition and fees. Evening graduate classes will be held at UCC, which has donated classroom space and technology support.
Applications will be made available online and are due April 10. Interviews will begin the last week of April. Employment with Douglas ESD will be offered with a rolling start date, based on availability and need, graduate courses will begin in August.
