Teachers at Fir Grove Elementary School got a surprise donation Wednesday, when the Roseburg High School Interact Club presented the school with $400 for supplies.
Interact Club president Zachary Traul said club members were trying to find a project they could do in the community. When they heard that many times, teachers spend money out of their own pockets to provide school supplies for their students, they decided that would be a worthy cause.
“We wanted to do something about that,” Traul said. “I think the teachers were surprised and glad to see it, and I was glad to see them happy.”
After doing some research, the club found that Fir Grove had the highest poverty rate in the district, so the group decided that would be the target school.
The money will be distributed however the school sees fit, whether it’s for pencils crayons, paper or other necessities for the students.
Fir Grove music teacher Harmony Klingenmeyer has a history with the Interact Club. She was a member when she was at Roseburg High and traveled to Germany as a Rotary Ambassador. She purchased several items in the past rather than let the kids go without. She felt it was a nice gesture by the club to help the students.
“It’s a wonderful gesture,” she said. “It’s nice when outside sources care about the investments that teachers are making in their students, which is sometimes monetary and sometimes emotional and sometimes academic.”
Fir Grove Principal Lisa Dickover said it was exciting to have young adults thinking about supporting students and teachers.
“I was very grateful and honored that they selected our school,” Dickover said.
The Interact Club at Roseburg High School is an arm of Rotary International with about 40 members. They bring together children ages 12 to 18 to develop leadership skills while discovering the power of service above self.
