Isabelle Hervey was named Roseburg’s Future First Citizen during the Roseburg High School Foundation Scholarship Night hosted on Facebook Live on Thursday evening by Brian Prawitz, president of the Roseburg High School Foundation.
Hervey has a 4.0 GPA and she is the associated student body president, a member of the National Honor Society, a senior ballet student at Chitwood School of Dance, Link Crew member, part of yearbook staff, and has been recognized her first three years of high school for her academics.
Neal Brown, executive vice president of Umpqua Bank, called the students awe-inspiring.
“It’s really incredible what they bring to the table,” Brown said, adding that he’s counting on all the semifinalists to be outstanding citizens in the future, whether it’d be Roseburg or another community.
Hervey won $10,000 toward college tuition, which she plans to use at Oregon State University in the fall.
Brighid Rickman, Ashtyn Hooten, Colby Fairbairn and Quinlan Wedge each received $4,000 scholarships for being semifinalists for the award.
Semifinalists for Future First Citizen announced
Future First Citizen is a recognition started about 20 years ago to honor Roseburg High School seniors.
It was originally designed and financially supported by the Roseburg Chamber of Commerce, but was suspended after the 2018 awards. Roseburg High School Foundation took over the scholarship award in November 2019, after a one-year hiatus.
Roseburg High School Principal Jill Weber said she was grateful to see the event return.
“This is not the platform I envisioned, but it’s still a celebration,” she added.
Scholarship night was originally planned for March 17, but as the coronavirus pandemic and subsequent business and school closures swept the nation the event was postponed.
Karen Goirigolzarri, former high school principal and RHS Foundation member, announced several other scholarship winners. In total the foundation distributed $34,500 to students to continue their education.
The Roseburg High School Foundation’s mission is to enhance and improve educational opportunities by securing and distributing financial resources for students and staff at Roseburg High School and enriching the individual and collective lives of RHS students as the future of our community.
For more information about the Roseburg High School Foundation visit www.roseburghighschoolfoundation.org.
