Green Elementary students and staff members honored a second-grader this month for hitting the 100-mile mark in the school’s Green on the Run program.
So far this school year, Jamir Palmer has made more than 1,000 laps around the school’s playground track, which is about 1/10 of a mile long. On Feb. 10, students greeted Jamir with high-fives, signs and congratulations.
Green on the Run was started last year to encourage physical health and well-being. Most mornings and during recess, students can take laps around the track. Each student has a runner ID card, and teachers scan the card after each completed lap to track their progress. Individual student milestones — 5k, 10k, half marathon, marathon, and 50-, 75-, and 100-mile marks — are tracked on a runner board.
Green Principal Amy Rodriguez said the program is place due to the dedication and hard work of Physical Education teacher Jamie Hummel.
“Green on the Run not only encourages physical health, but positive mental health, healing and connections,” Rodriguez said. “While running, students build relationships in healthy and positive ways. Jamie’s dedication to this program and school-wide fitness has benefited our school and students in many ways.”
