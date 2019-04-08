Jared Cordon has been selected as the next superintendent of Roseburg Public Schools.
Cordon has served the Beaverton School District as the administrator for elementary curriculum, instruction and assessment since 2016.
He was an elementary school principal at two different schools in the Beaverton School District before moving to the district office and was a high school vice principal for three years.
While serving as the principal of Rock Creek Elementary School in 2013, Cordon helped parents found Rocket Academy, a parent-led after school math class.
“The math program (in school) is pretty fast-paced,” Cordon told the Oregonian at the time. “There were kids I was really concerned about that we still weren’t doing a good enough job with.”
He worked to get parents with experience in subjects to tutor the children struggling in subjects.
Prior to becoming an administrator, he taught English as a second language in the Corvallis School District for three years and Spanish at Oregon State University and Chemeketa Community College.
Cordon has a Master of Arts in teaching and a Bachelor of Arts in environmental science, from Oregon State University.
(0) comments
