OAKLAND — Jeff Clark never expected to spend 29 years in the same school district, nor did he ever aspire to become superintendent.
But Clark took the reins of the Oakland School District over the summer, launching a new leg of his career.
“My plan was to be here 3 to 5 years and get out, move up the coaching ladder, so to speak, to bigger schools,” he said. “I’ve had plenty of opportunities over the years, but Oakland just quickly became home. The community support here has just been amazing.”
Clark grew up on his parents’ farm in Umpqua and has pretty much been in Douglas County his entire life, save for his college years. He graduated from Sutherlin High School, attended and playing basketball at Idaho State University before continuing his college and athletic career at Western Oregon University.
He began teaching United States history, economics and government and coaching basketball at Oakland High School in 1994. He took a leap into administration in 2009 when he became the high school principal.
“It was a difficult decision to leave the classroom and move into the principal job and it was an even more difficult decision to leave the high school after 28 years to move into the superintendent job,” he said.
When former superintendent Patti Lovemark announced her retirement, Clark didn’t put his hat in the ring because he didn’t want to take what he said was another step away from students. Superintendent has never been a career goal for him, but he is hoping this opportunity provides him an even wider net of students to help and influence. After all, instead of focusing on teachers, staff and students in one building, he now has an entire school district to lead.
Clark believes success will come by getting back to the basics after the chaos of COVID-19. He wants to emphasize attendance, work ethic, follow through and other academic values that have taken some hits over the past few years. Only after they have filled these gaps and cemented these principals can they begin to look at more specific areas to improve.
“I want to make sure that things that we are doing, we are doing to the best of our ability. I’ve never been someone who believes we need to add 10 different things or the hottest new thing,” he said. “We need to keep doing what we do the best possible way and then take on the new things as we are ready for them.”
It will take every student, teacher, administrator and staff member to do it, he said, but the Oakland School District has a habit of going above and beyond. That quality was something Clark recognized from his first day as a brand new teacher.
Clark was quick to identify that building upgrades are desperately needed. They’ve been held together with bandaids and duct tape for a long time, he said, but he wants to really focus funds into facilities across the district. Seismic upgrades are in the planning phase for Lincoln Middle School, with construction set to begin next summer. Similar upgrades will follow for the elementary and high school and the gymnasiums.
Student safety is just as important as their educational opportunities, Clark said.
“We want to educate our kids and we want to make them the best possible people that they can be as they transition out into the real world, but we also want to make sure that they are safe,” he said. “With all the violence going on in schools, we want to make sure that our kids and staff are as safe as possible, so we are also making sure that we are looking at that and any improvements necessary to keep them safe.”
While Clark may not have originally wanted to take the helm, he is eager to help everyone find and embrace their role in making Oakland the best school district in the state.
“It has been a great ride. I simply cannot put into words what amazing a place Oakland is,” he said. “There have been plenty of opportunity to leave and follow different coaching or leadership paths, but the people that work here are amazing. I am in awe every day when I come to work to see what the teachers are doing in all three buildings, what the support staff are doing ... it’s such an all encompassing, amazing place where everyone puts kids first.”
