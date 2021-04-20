Jo Lane Middle School teacher Steve Kiepert was determined to keep the robotics club going this year, even though the school year began with distance learning.
“My son grew up in robotics and I saw what it did for him, so it’s kind of a passion for me,” Kiepert said. “I really want to keep the robotics program up and running. And the kids, they’re amazing. I don’t have to tell them to do anything, they just get in the class and get right to work. They’re busy and super engaged.”
The school offers two different robotics levels: Lego robotics and First Tech Challenge robotics. Jeff Plummer, a retired Roseburg teacher and administrator, leads the Lego teams while Kiepert guides the FTC teams.
On Saturday morning, seventh grader Samantha Senajon helped her First Tech Challenge team work to construct a robot that could pick up a ring and shoot it into a goal.
Samantha joined the robotics team this year and said it’s been a lot of fun.
When her team’s designer left the robotics club a few weeks into the school year, she decided to step up and learn how to use a computer-aided design program.
“I was really confused the first couple of weeks,” Samantha said. But on Saturday, she fully designed the team’s robot and was able to make changes when asked to do so by her teammates.
During a break, the Roseburg Laurel Masonic Lodge donated $1,000 to the robotics club. It is the third time such a donation has been made to the school, and one year the Masonic Lodge helped build storage cabinets for parts.
“They’ve been an incredible support to us,” Kiepert said, adding it was especially appreciated this year as the normal funding stream was significantly less than previous years.
Plummer said there has been an increased interest in the program as elementary schools have added robotics programs.
Ryan Boyer, a sixth grader, used to attend Hucrest Elementary School and was eager to join the team when he started middle school in the fall. He’s even more excited to get the opportunity to work with First Tech Challenge robotics next year.
“It looks fun and really confusing too,” Ryan said.
When asked what his favorite part of creating the robots was, he answered, “It’s fun to test if they work or not.” He added that he learns most when they don’t work.
The school also offers a robotics class. Superintendent Jared Cordon said Monday that the school district plans to expand its science, technology, engineering, arts and mathematics offerings — including opportunities at all schools to learn about robotics.
