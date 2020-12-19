Jo Lane Middle School’s newest National Junior Honor Society officers were inducted during a virtual ceremony on Dec. 9.
Shaeli Sikes is the new president of the student organization at the Roseburg middle school. Malea Fulton is the vice president, Zachary Williams the treasurer, Kim Ladd the secretary and Maelin Holborow the historian.
“Last year’s officers were able to join our ceremony and properly ‘light our torches’ (we used candles) and explained what our roles are as new 2020-2021 officers,” Holborow said. “This was a great induction ceremony considering our situation that we are currently in. Our ceremony shows that good things are still happening during difficult times.”
Last year’s officers Madison Juett, Hannah Heuberger and Christina Chi presented the new officers with their duties and words of advice. Skylar Pinsondumm was unable to attend the ceremony.
“The world today, as never before, needs faithful and efficient leaders and your chapter is looking to you to meet its members,” Chi said.
The former officers lit their candles, which were “a symbol of the flaming torch of freedom and knowledge, reminding us to bear forward the searching light of truth and to lead others to follow the light,” Juett said.
The old officers then blew out their candle, and asked the new officers to light theirs as part of the passing of the torch, induction ceremony.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.