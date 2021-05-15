It was a literal passing of the torch, Thursday at Jo Lane Middle School’s National Junior Honor Society Induction Ceremony.
The organization welcomed 37 new members during the student-led ceremony.
Shaeli Sikes, president of the National Junior Honor Society chapter at Jo Lane Middle School, gave opening remarks to the inductees as well as to those who watched the ceremony online.
The ceremony was live streamed on YouTube as no guests were allowed inside the school.
Darin Lomica, assistant principal at the school, was the guest speaker and told a story that advised students to stay diligent about their work even if the end goal isn’t always clear.
The five officers — Sikes, Malea Fulton, Kim Ladd, Zachary Williams and Maelin Holborow — then took turns lighting candles that signified the standards of excellence of the National Junior Honors Society: scholarship, service, leadership, character and citizenship.
Sikes talked about scholarship, Ladd about service, Fulton about leadership, Williams about character and Holborow about citizenship. They each explained what the standard meant to them, and gave examples of people who embodied those standards.
“Citizenship required us to work together in order to make positive differences within our society,” Holborow said.
Holborow used Nobel Peace Prize recipient Malala Yousafzai as an example of citizenship. “She represents citizenship through acts of honesty, dependability, confidence and strength,” she said. “Her perception of life has helped influence a large community and it’s impacted people globally. One child, one teacher, one book and one pen can change the world.”
After each candle was lit, each new inductee was asked to come forward and receive a certificate, candle and write their name in the official chapter registry.
Once all names had been called, the five officers lit their candle from the flame of the central candle and then used their candles to light those of their new inductees.
The inductees then recited the organization’s pledge, “I pledge to uphold; The high purposes of the National Junior Honor Society; To which I have been selected; I will be true to the principles for which it stands; I will be loyal to my school; And will maintain and encourage; The high standards; Of scholarship, leadership, service, citizenship, and character.”
