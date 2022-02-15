Students from Jo Lane Middle School’s National Junior Honor Society helped give back to the community this weekend.
The students came out to volunteer at the Fish Food Pantry in Roseburg on Saturday where they kept busy all morning collecting donated goods.
“My favorite part is getting to help out the community,” said Ava Bryan, vice president of the National Junior Honor Society chapter at Jo Lane Middle School. “And getting to know that I’m doing something to possibly help someone or people in need.”
Over the last eight years, students from the society have volunteered at the food pantry, said Karla Roady, coordinator for the Roseburg Food Project. Students come out every two months to help on donation days.
“We would have a terrible time without them,” Roady said.
During February, the food pantry typically receives about 11,000 pounds of donations that get distributed to community members based on their needs.
Even with COVID-19 protocols preventing students from helping with the sorting of donations inside, they remained busy outside unloading vehicles and filling green re-usable bags with everything from ramen noodles to diapers.
“Everyone is always nice,” said honor society member Zeke Lander. “Everyone just works really well together and it’s super productive.”
Honor society member Ryder Smith said the process of unloading and organizing is very therapeutic. Smith, who attends classes virtually, said it also gives him the opportunity to see peers in-person while helping people.
Jamie Rogers and Emily McLaughlin, the advisers for the National Junior Honor Society, encourage students to seize the opportunity to engage with the community. Since the start of the school year, members have helped write cards for hospitalized children and organized a cookie bake for local law enforcement.
“We’re trying to get them beyond the walls of the classroom,” Rogers said. “We want them to build that sense of volunteerism and service as a community member.”
“And to seek that out on their own,” McLaughlin said.
Madison Temmel is the education reporter for The News-Review. She can be reached at mtemmel@nrtoday.com and 541-957-4217.
