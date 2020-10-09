DRAIN — Jody Cyr was appointed as North Douglas School District’s interim superintendent during a special board meeting Wednesday.
“We have great people working in our district,” Cyr said. “I want to empower those people to use their sills and unique abilities to make decisions that are best for students.”
Former Superintendent Terry Bennett resigned the same evening.
Cyr is the principal of North Douglas High School. As interim superintendent, he will lead the district of more than 300 students in Drain.
Cyr has been with the school district for 12 years. He spent the first 11 as the elementary and middle school principal, and moved into the position of high school principal earlier in 2020.
Licensed and classified employees from the North Douglas School District sent a letter stating they had no confidence in Bennett to the school board in May. It is unclear if this had anything to do with his sudden resignation.
Bennett began working at North Douglas School District in July 2019. He was the first full-time superintendent at the district in more than a decade.
