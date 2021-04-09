STEAM Week 2021 is coming soon and as in past years, we plan to offer to kids, families and the communities of the Umpqua Valley a wide variety of activities to engage in STEAM Thinking!
Our seventh annual STEAM Week event will take place May 8 — 16 and is free to participants. The mission of the week is to raise awareness of STEAM Education, celebrate and engage in hands-on, minds on learning for all and to highlight our many partners who deliver quality STEAM education on a regular basis. The theme is: Design, Invent, Inspire. Our partnerships also extend beyond our community and connect to a statewide movement known as STEM Oregon. STEM Oregon is a collaborative of 13 STEM or STEAM Hubs that serve Oregon youth and families, all of whom will be also participating in the many events of STEAM Week 2021.
This year, STEAM Week Oregon is also partnering with ReMake Learning Days (https://remakelearningdays.org
- ), a national network that ignites engaging, relevant and equitable learning and brings national partners together to create hands-on learning for families and students in grades PreK — 12.
- STEAM Week Oregon is actively recruiting hosts, activity leaders and participants. We are looking for ways to include multigenerational, diverse and underserved groups.
- There will be various options for the community to participate locally and/or virtually. We’re excited to share an overview of what you can anticipate during STEAM Week Oregon:
- Several local partners such as our libraries and the Boys & Girls Club are planning to distribute hands-on learning activity kits for kids and families. Be watching our website (
), Facebook page (

- ) and other announcements for where to find kits and activities.
- Oregon Connections will offer virtual industry chats to bring real-world context to STEAM-related professions. The lineup includes a wildlife biologist, pilot, engineer, a contractor who turns school buses into homes, and more.
- Daily challenges will give families opportunities to experience STEAM while using household items. The themes include: Make it Monday, Take it Apart Tuesday, What are you Wondering Wednesday, Think about it Thursday, Field Trip Friday, Sounds and Shadows Saturday, Soaring Sunday. Some activity ideas involve building a bridge of uncooked spaghetti to see how much weight it can hold; taking apart a clock to see how it works; creating musical instruments from balloons, rubber bands and containers. We will be asking kids and families to post their challenges on social media using the #UVSTEAM so we can share out the great STEAM Thinking happening in Douglas County.
- Nature hikes around the county will connect families to our beautiful outdoor environment.
- And more events will be included in this lineup! You will have the chance to pick and choose what interests you. As events are planned, we will publicize details in the coming weeks at
a and on Facebook at

- . Also, we would like you to help celebrate STEAM by sharing your involvement during STEAM Week on Facebook or Instagram. Use the hashtag #UVSTEAM to be entered into a drawing to win a prize.
- Also, if you’d like to host a public event (virtual or in-person), you’re encouraged to apply for a Remake Learning Days mini-grant, totaling up to $250. To apply, visit

- If you have questions, please contact me at gwen.soderberg-chase@umpqua.edu
- Our community is fortunate to have dedicated partners who love promoting STEAM learning throughout Umpqua Valley to bring lifelong learners together.
