Joseph Lane Middle School received $1.2 million in funding two years ago to renovate its multipurpose room in compliance with the safety and immediate occupancy standards in the event of an earthquake — construction is currently underway.
The multipurpose room serves as the school’s cafeteria and secondary gym space.
According to Chelsea Duncan, Roseburg Public Schools’ spokesperson, moment frames will be added to the covered walkways surrounding the building — adding seismic stability to the main building. The gym and girls locker room below will be seismically enhanced. Additional siding, roofing, pocket tables and benches will be replaced, and the HVAC system and controls will be updated.
“We focus on buildings that have the most need and would align with the goal of providing emergency shelter after a seismic event,” Duncan said. “The age and materials the building was constructed out of also play a major part in determining need.”
Since the mid-2000s, Roseburg school district has received over $17 million in grant funding from Business Oregon’s Seismic Rehabilitation Grant Program.
Schools within the district were built, on average, 75 years ago, Duncan said. Building codes in Oregon didn’t factor in seismic resistance until 1974 — nearly 50 years ago.
“Due to the age of our facilities, it is important for us to use every means possible to make them safe for students and staff. It’s important to note that we have been proposing school bonds the past several years to make updates to our facilities beyond what is possible through these seismic grants,” Duncan said.
The grant program is open to public K-12 school districts, community colleges and education service districts. Emergency services facilities are eligible, with an emphasis on first responder buildings.
Eligible applicants must provide a completed application, including a preliminary engineering report, cost estimate, benefit-cost analysis, photos of the siting and screening from the Department of Geology and Mineral Industries.
The designated grant committee reviews applicants, scored and ranked by the following criteria: benefit-cost analysis score, project readiness, the scope of work, financial feasibility to enhance the outcome of the proposed project, how the project fits with outside community mitigation efforts and the importance the building in its community.
According to Duncan, construction is expected to be “substantially completed” before students return to school this year, and fully completed by the end of September.
Hannah Seibold is a reporter at The News-Review. She can be reached at hseibold@nrtoday.com or 541-672-3321.
