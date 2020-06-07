Kaitlyn Riley and Heidi Duclos have been friends since childhood and now make up the entire graduating class of 2020 at Geneva Academy in Roseburg.
“Going to a smaller school has given me a different perspective on how to communicate with people at a close range,” Duclos said. “The classes are way smaller and it’s more room for close connection. There is a lot more one-on-one. It helps students grow in so many more ways than they could if they were just blankly being instructed by someone they don’t know very well.”
Because of the small class size, Duclos and Riley are able to have a small, but rather traditional in-person graduation.
Riley has attended Geneva for 10 years and said, “Being in a smaller school and having a really small class is actually, in my opinion, really nice. You get to connect with your classmate or classmates better and with your teachers and you have more of a personal relationship with everyone.”
Duclos’s education started at home, until she enrolled in a Christian school in Sutherlin for fourth grade. She moved to Geneva for high school, where she says the challenging curriculum stood out for her.
“Geneva really, really takes studying seriously. They’re really academically oriented, which I appreciate,” Duclos said. “The four years of high school have been a lot of hard work and study.”
The school doesn’t offer extracurricular activities such as sports or clubs, but that didn’t stop Riley from finding a way to play soccer.
Riley made the Roseburg High School varsity soccer team the past three years and was one of the team captains in the fall. She hopes to continue playing intramural soccer at Oregon State University.
Riley and Duclos both play violin, which they learned as a child with their siblings, and were both once members of the Umpqua Valley Youth Orchestra.
Duclos took a break from playing for a few years before she began playing again for the talent portion of the local Distinguished Young Woman scholarship program. Doing so helped her win in 2019, though recently Duclos handed off her title as Distinguished Young Woman of Douglas County.
“I would say the thing that I took out most (from Distinguished Young Woman) was the friendship. I’ve gotten some amazing friends from that program,” Duclos said. “But also, public speaking skills is probably a huge part. And the confidence to talk about political things is also big. Honestly, I think it shaped me into the person I am today in ways that are hard to know. It just changes your whole outlook and helps you form opinions.”
Between her time with the program and on her own, Duclos has logged over 150 volunteer hours, where she has done everything from organizing a park clean up to helping with the Douglas County Fair.
Duclos will be attending Umpqua Community College, using her time there to explore the many opportunities out there. She says nothing really calls to her, but she looks forward to finding her place.
Riley plans to pursue interior design at Oregon State University. She says she has also contemplated getting a masters in business or marketing to help build her interior design business.
“Ever since I was little I’ve been watching HGTV channel, with the interior designers and the home renovations, and I’ve always loved those shows. That was the first initial spark for me,” Riley said. “My freshmen year of high school was when I thought about doing that in college and I haven’t thought of anything else that would be better for me.”
