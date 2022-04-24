Roseburg High School senior Karissa Wattman is the 2021-2022 RHS Class of ‘64 scholarship recipient.
Wattman plans to attend Umpqua Community College before transferring to Western Oregon University to earn a degree as an art teacher at the high school level.
She was this year’s girls varsity tennis team captain, helping her team reach first at district. She is very involved at the tennis center and volunteers with such organizations as Dress a Child, Link Crew and Festival of Lights.
“Karissa’s mission in life is to help people by giving back to her community she has lived and loved in all her life. Miss Wattman feels that positive influences outside of family are important to young minds. She wants to encourage and guide students and teach them how to use art as a platform to turn positive or negative emotions into a masterpiece,” the press release said.
The Class of 64 Scholarship award is $1,000. According to the press release, it is help for the recipient until they register at UCC. Students are chosen by the scholarship committee based on his or her outstanding achievements academically, as a student and in community acitivites.
Erica Welch is the special sections editor for The News-Review, mother of two and a native of Roseburg. She is an alumni of RHS, UCC and Western Oregon University. Contact her at ewelch@nrtoday.com or 541-957-4218.
