Sutherlin High School teacher and FFA adviser Wes Crawford offered some words of wisdom to his freshmen students four years ago.
“What you put in, you will get out,” he told the class.
These are the words that Sydnee Tilley has lived by since.
“I really thought that was something I could really use to get through the next four years and the rest of my life,” Tilley said. “I wanted to live up to that. As much as I want to put in, I want to get a lot out of things out. I want to learn all these life skills and I want to learn something that can better me for my future.”
She started by doing everything she could through FFA.
“I totally love it,” Tilley said. “I would not be where I am today without the program. I’ve done everything I possibly could in the program. I’ve learned so many life skills.”
Tilley has helped organize a variety of programs and events through FFA. One venture involved teaching younger kids about where their food comes from in an agriculture literacy project. In another, Tilley taught kids at four local elementary schools about hydroponics and agriculture through a tower garden project.
Through raising market lambs, Tilley said she has learned marketing and how to run a small business as well as animal and agricultural practices.
She has attended the national convention for career development events in Indianapolis three years in a row, something Crawford said is rather unique.
“It’s a great achievement,” Crawford said. “It’s a great goal to be able to compete once and she has competed each of the last three years. That’s something that very, very few people have ever done.”
When not organizing, participating and competing in events for FFA and keeping up with her studies — both for Sutherlin High School and Umpqua Community College — Tilley fills her time being as involved with her community as possible.
Part of that involvement includes volunteer work at the Roseburg Community Cancer Center. It was during those volunteer hours that Tilley found the way she would continue to give back in the next phase of her life.
“I want to pursue radiology, specifically radiation oncology,” Tilley said. “I’ve always had some part of me that has wanted a future career helping others. When I got into the Community Cancer Center, I saw exactly how I wanted to help. I also think all the physics behind it, the machine side of it, all of it is super, supper cool and interesting.”
She will attend Oregon State University with over 40 college credits to her name. She will also dual enroll in Linn-Benton Community College, where she will use the opportunity to continue to learn everything she can. She also plans to find some sort of job in order to keep herself busy.
“The thing that I’ve learned that I am going to carry over into my life is to be kind and compassionate to every one,” she said. “No matter what is brought to you or what you have, just be kind.”
When asked about his words of advice four years ago, Crawford said he believes Tilley has more than lived up to them.
“I think Sydnee has lived it really well. She has put in a ton, some things that people see and some that people don’t, and at the same time I think she has really taken advantage of the opportunities that we have here,” Crawford said. “I hope that Sydnee leaves here with the confidence that she can be extremely capable and successful in whatever she decides to do next and that the experiences she got here are going to set her up for the future.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.