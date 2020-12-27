Despite the challenges of COVID-19, I’ve had many spectacular experiences and have been extremely lucky to write about lots of amazing people and places. I feel truly fortunate to have had the opportunity to learn about our fantastic community! Here are some of my favorite articles.
“A beekeeping buzz” May 23This was one of my favorite articles because I experienced what it is like to keep bees. I went to the home of Kelly Wadsworth, a beekeeper, and put on a bee suit. She showed me the hives’ inside, and she taught me how to take care of bees.
“Roseburg’s Treasure” July 18I loved this story because I got to learn all about osprey! Before I wrote this article, I was not aware that we had osprey nests at both Gaddis Park and Stewart Park. Capturing the pictures was definitely the best part. For days, my family and I had stake-outs at the osprey nests hoping one would fly in or out, or that we could get a glimpse of the babies.
“Keep calm and ride on” Aug. 29I personally love watching rodeos, especially bareback and bull riding. Going out to Canyonville to watch all the determination and grit these rodeo kids demonstrate was very entertaining! They were all so kind when I talked to them, and they were glad to have me take their pictures.
“Yellow Dog Project” Oct. 17I also really enjoyed writing about the Yellow Dog Project. This initiative encourages people to put a yellow ribbon on dogs that need some space. I have a dog named Cash that my family and I rescued from Saving Grace in March. He is still adjusting to other dogs and people. Now, whenever we go on walks, he wears his very own yellow ribbon If you see a dog with a yellow, please give them some space.
As we near the end of 2020, it is a good idea to look back at the positives the year has held. Here’s hoping that 2021 has a little less chaos and even more to smile about!
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.