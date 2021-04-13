Lauren Sandfort was named Future First Citizen at the Roseburg High School Foundation Scholarship Night on Tuesday.
Lauren was selected from a group of five finalists. She will receive $10,000 toward tuition.
"It feels like a dream come true," Lauren said. "I feel so honored to be chosen as the 2021 Future First Citizen. I'd love to thank the donors and the foundation for this amazing opportunity."
The other four finalists — Camille Dela Cruz, Stephanie Way, Jane Harvey and Rachel Bober — will each receive a $4,000 scholarship.
Before the winner was announced, a video was shown of an interview with each of the finalists where they talk about their achievements, educational and career goals.
"I've wanted to be a Future First Citizen from the time I was in middle school," Lauren said in the video. "I had my babysitter, Erin Lee, win and it inspired me to be a Future First Citizen."
Lauren will be attending Southern Utah University, where she will join the golf team. She aspires to be a dermatologist.
As a two-sport athlete in golf and tennis, she talked about her organizational and communication skills. She estimated that she missed 23 afternoon and 13 morning classes, while maintaining a 4.0 grade point average.
"I had a spreadsheet that I gave to both of my coaches of what days I'd be at practices, and if there were conflicting events which event I would go to," Lauren said. "I learned those skills early on and I had to be proactive and be organized in order for that to work out. I'm excited that we're going to have a season this year. It's going to look a little different than my freshman and sophomore year, but hopefully we'll still get a state (championship competition). I'm just trying to stay as optimistic as possible."
The scholarship night event was held for a limited crowd at the Rose Theater and live streamed on Facebook for the community.
On Monday, the Roseburg High School Foundation announced the winners of 12 scholarships totaling more than $10,000. The winners were brought on stage during Tuesday's event.
The scholarships range in size from $500 to $1,500. In most cases the funds for the scholarships come from people who have supported the foundation with the exception of the following three scholarships:
Maryn Wicks received the $1,000 RHS Foundation Scholarship Committee Merit Scholarship, which was new this year. The scholarship is funded by members of the scholarship committee. Wicks has a 3.84 GPA, participates in sports, extra curricular activities, has worked full-time at Pete's Drive-In for a year and has been working eight hours a month in child care for the past seven years. She plans to attend Utah Valley University or Umpqua Community College.
The Beal Family Scholarship, in the amount of $1,500, is a scholarship support through a donation by Bob Beal. Camille Dela Cruz was the recipient of the scholarship this year.
Miriam Childers received the $1,200 Class of 1965 Scholarship, which was started by the class of 1965 and now hosted and managed by the RHS Foundation.
