Parliamentary procedure: Sutherlin Oakland Elkton Glide Conduct of Chapter: Sutherlin Oakland Days Creek Individual Ranking for Advanced Public Speaking: Kendyl-Rae Bartz — Oakland Clarissa Fowler — Camas Valley Teaghan Riley — Sutherlin Emma Vradenburg — Camas Valley Individual Ranking for Beginning Public Speaking: Morgan Kostman — Elkton Breanna Sulffridge — Sutherlin Nakota Root — Sutherlin Brady Jardine — Oakland Individual Ranking for Sophomore Public Speaking: Andi Robison — Roseburg Kendall Holcomb — Elkton Addison Roberts — Sutherlin Olivia Campbell — Sutherlin Individual Ranking for Extemporaneous: Camille Peters — Elkton Audrey VanHouten — Oakland Makaela Carter — Roseburg Amelia Holloway — Elkton Individual Ranking for Creed: Audrina Coan — Roseburg Camilla Castillon-Gordion — Sutherlin Salina Murray — Roseburg Cheyenne Beahm — Glide Individual Ranking for advanced job interview: Camille Peters — Elkton Madison Crump — Sutherlin Audrey VanHouten — Oakland Hunter Clark — Sutherlin Individual Ranking for beginning job interview: Morgan Kostman — Elkton Breanna Sulffridge — Sutherlin Tanner Swearingen — Elkton Mckenzie Parker — Camas Valley

