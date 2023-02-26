Parliamentary procedure: Sutherlin Oakland Elkton Glide Conduct of Chapter: Sutherlin Oakland Days Creek Individual Ranking for Advanced Public Speaking: Kendyl-Rae Bartz — Oakland Clarissa Fowler — Camas Valley Teaghan Riley — Sutherlin Emma Vradenburg — Camas Valley Individual Ranking for Beginning Public Speaking: Morgan Kostman — Elkton Breanna Sulffridge — Sutherlin Nakota Root — Sutherlin Brady Jardine — Oakland Individual Ranking for Sophomore Public Speaking: Andi Robison — Roseburg Kendall Holcomb — Elkton Addison Roberts — Sutherlin Olivia Campbell — Sutherlin Individual Ranking for Extemporaneous: Camille Peters — Elkton Audrey VanHouten — Oakland Makaela Carter — Roseburg Amelia Holloway — Elkton Individual Ranking for Creed: Audrina Coan — Roseburg Camilla Castillon-Gordion — Sutherlin Salina Murray — Roseburg Cheyenne Beahm — Glide Individual Ranking for advanced job interview: Camille Peters — Elkton Madison Crump — Sutherlin Audrey VanHouten — Oakland Hunter Clark — Sutherlin Individual Ranking for beginning job interview: Morgan Kostman — Elkton Breanna Sulffridge — Sutherlin Tanner Swearingen — Elkton Mckenzie Parker — Camas Valley
SUTHERLIN — Umpqua FFA District members competed in a Leadership Development Event on Feb. 15 at Sutherlin Family Church. Students were able to choose one or more events to participate in and had a variety of options such as parliamentary procedure, prepared public speaking, job interview and more.
Sutherlin FFA placed first in both parliamentary team events, with Oakland placing second. Elkton FFA led with four individual first place finishes.
All of the events prepare students to take on leadership roles and give them practice to instill confidence. In the parliamentary procedure competition, students are in a team of six and are given motions they have to make and a topic to debate on; they are judged on how efficiently they can run the meeting by using parliamentary law.
Conduct of Chapter is like the beginning version of parliamentary procedure although slightly different, each student is a member of office and makes one motion.
Public speaking is when students choose an agriculture related topic and write a five minute speech on it. They are judged on the content, composition and delivery. This includes advanced public speakers, sophomore public speakers and beginning public speakers.
Extemporaneous is a competition where students fill a binder with articles for 30 different topics, then when they go to the competition they draw out a topic and have 30 minutes to come up with a speech to present. After presenting, judges question them for five minutes about their topic.
The FFA Creed was written by E.M Tiffany and is learned by all FFA students. The creed talks about the agricultural industry and shows patriotism for ag. Students recite the creed from memorization in front of judges and are based on how well they present and memorize.
Job interview is essentially when students do a mock interview and fill out a resume. This prepares students for actual interviews and raises their chances to be successful in getting a job, applying for college and presenting themselves as an organized and committed person.
Leadership Development Events teach students to use quick and critical thinking, be prepared and to instill confidence in them. All of these qualities make up a great leader.
Breanna Sulffridge, a Sutherlin freshman said, “It was pretty terrifying going in there, but everyone there was super nice and it ended up being a lot of fun.”
Miguel Badillo-Lillard, another Sutherlin freshman said, “I feel like it was a very good opportunity, I really branched out from what I usually do. If I was given another opportunity for it, I’d do it again, no hesitation.”
