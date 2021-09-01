Paviat Rai, a 12th grader at Roseburg High School, wore a light blue shirt with the words “Link Crew” emblazoned on it as he showed tenth graders around the school.
Link Crew is a student leadership program where 11th and 12th graders mentor the younger students.
Although orientation to the high school has been a long-standing tradition for the incoming ninth graders, the 10th graders were also included this year.
“We had so many 10th graders coming in this morning that just didn’t even know where they were supposed to go,” Roseburg High School Principal Jill Weber said Tuesday. “They don’t know where the buildings are. The campus is so big for them. At this point, we want to lessen that anxiety for them and by tomorrow they have a feel for where their classes are and a feel for the campus.”
During the orientation, students got a tour of the school, played introduction games with their peers and received information about different clubs on campus and how to sign up.
“Some of the kids do know where everything is, but a lot of them don’t,” Rai said. “It’s been fun teaching them about RHS and what different classes they can take.”
During a game, led by Rai, students got to ask him questions. Then he asked each of them to step into the center of a circle and students could ask questions to their new classmates. Students asked and answered questions about their favorite cartoons, video games and cars, but also about electives, teachers and extracurricular activities.
Rai said he likes to focus on the different electives, and how they can help students not just long term but also short term.
Rai attended school online last year and said it felt crazy to be back on campus.
“I was so used to just being in school online,” he said. “It wasn’t too hard, but this year I’m taking four (advanced placement) classes so it’s going to be pretty difficult compared to last year.”
Hailey Lavigne-Henson is a 10th grader this year. Although she attended some classes in person last year, she is grateful that she got the introduction day to the school.
“While we were online we didn’t actually get to know the school and get to know where to go, “ she said. “This year, we’re actually going to have a complete school year. And knowing where everything is is really nice.”
Tenth graders came to campus on Tuesday, while the ninth graders started Monday. All students will be on campus Wednesday for a school day that will look much more traditional.
Enrollment at the high school this year is up significantly from years past with approximately 1,750 students enrolled, up from the typical 1,400-1,500.
Weber said that at the end of the first day, with the ninth graders on campus, many people in the school were happy.
“We know how to do this,” Weber said. “Last year felt so different, it wasn’t what we were taught. It was needed to keep kids safe, but this year feels like we know how to do this. We know how to have classes with kids and how to teach. It just feels normal. It’s normal school with masks on.”
While there are still COVID-19 protocols in place, they are not as rigid as the ones last year. Students are required to wear a mask and be three feet apart. High-touch surfaces, such as doorknobs will be cleaned between each period but desks no longer need to be cleaned between classes.
Students who took part in the orientation learned about the new guidelines but also received tips every student should know, such as being in class on time, taking part in life at RHS and being yourself.
These tips, and many others, were passed on by the link crew leaders.
“Link Crew helps set the culture,” Weber said. “The kids connect with their peers differently than they do with the adults. The adults play a very important role as well but talking to a kid who’s going through the same things as they are or who can answer questions from their point of view. And these kids are great leaders. They’re great kids to connect to and to help kids settle into school.”
Weber pointed out that for the incoming ninth graders, the last normal school year was sixth grade. “It’s significant,” she said.
Because of the difference between last year’s virtual and hybrid learning, and this year’s in-person education the ninth and 10th graders will be in small learning communities, which will see the same group of students with the same history and English teachers. Those teachers will be able to help students get additional resources, should they need them. This resource has helped Roseburg with getting ninth graders on track to graduate, and will now be used for 10th grade as well.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.