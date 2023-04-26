A trip to Richmond included my pausing at Virginia's Statute for Religious Freedom. Our First Amendment's precursor reads: "No man...shall suffer on account of his religious opinions...All men shall be free to profess, and by argument to maintain, their opinion in matters of religion, and that...shall in no wise diminish...or affect their civil capacities." Those caught in fashions of opinion, who consider gender dysphoria's exponential growth an expression of 21st century enlightenment, may look askance at such convictions. These two views typify the contest of our day: Give me freedom, or give me compulsion.

