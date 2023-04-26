A trip to Richmond included my pausing at Virginia's Statute for Religious Freedom. Our First Amendment's precursor reads: "No man...shall suffer on account of his religious opinions...All men shall be free to profess, and by argument to maintain, their opinion in matters of religion, and that...shall in no wise diminish...or affect their civil capacities." Those caught in fashions of opinion, who consider gender dysphoria's exponential growth an expression of 21st century enlightenment, may look askance at such convictions. These two views typify the contest of our day: Give me freedom, or give me compulsion.
Transgender faith brooks no difference of opinion. Debate has degraded to a tyrant's level; it is persuasion by bludgeon. Americans are accustomed to determining their own beliefs. But a wind now blows to remove reason, and force compliance. "Almighty God hath created the mind free" asserts the Statute. But man is prone to shackle it.
On April 5, Mason Goodknight, a 27-year veteran of the Sheriff's department, was fired. The offense? Noncompliance with a policy that required employees to validate gender fluidity. His Biblically-informed position was plain — humans are created male and female, and can't change. He reasoned genuine love desires what is truly best for others, and doesn't promote error.
Goodknight's stand places all those who won't waver from biological reality and Biblical revelation in the dock right beside him. He could just as easily have been forced to affirm men get pregnant and pigs fly. Deny your beliefs, commit intellectual suicide! Then we'll back off. Have we forgotten who we were? Let us return to when we knew. The prophet Jeremiah wrote of "the old paths, where the good way is," and of being "valiant for truth." And One far greater than Jeremiah said, "Everyone who is of the truth hears my voice." Listen.
