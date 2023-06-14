Libraries across the county have launched their Summer Reading Programs, a culmination of events and incentives to entice young residence to continue reading while school is out.
The Roseburg Public Library played host to over a dozen kids Tuesday afternoon to kick off their summer reading program with the goal of encouraging kids to keep up their reading throughout the summer months.
Kids and their families were invited to the Roseburg Public Library to participate in various activities like coloring, creating bookmarks, making ice cream and painting. Kids received reading logs to fill over the summer as they are tasked with completing several hours of reading.
“Kids have three logs to read a total of 21 hours,” said Youth Services Librarian Aurora Ropp. “If they complete that then they get put into a drawing. The grand prize drawing, we are giving away four family memberships to Wildlife Safari.”
Many kids showed excitement for their chance to win the grand prize. 8-year-old Fay Frich says she plans on reading at least ten books this summer after she finishes the first book in the Harry Potter series.
“I probably like reading graphic novels the most,” said Fay. “'Big Nate' is one of my favorites, 'Dog Man and Cat Kid' too. I am going to read more novels than graphic novels because my mom is pushing it a little bit too much. Yeah, I think mostly novels.”
Fay went on to say she likes to read fantasy novels the most, while 9-year-old Addison Olson said she likes comedy and mystery themed novels.
“My favorite book is 'No Talking' by Andrew Clements,” said Addison. Other than reading, Addison said she is excited about the summer heat so she can go swimming during the summer months.
The Roseburg Public Library will be hosting a myriad of events this summer. According to Ropp, the most popular event is the Harry Potter Day event on July 29 where students are encouraged to dress up as their favorite Harry Potter character.
Reading logs were handed out at the library but are available at the Roseburg Public Library website. The last day to turn in reading logs to enter the raffle for the grand prize in Saturday, Aug. 26.
Other libraries across the counties will be hosting their own events throughout the summer. These range from craft days and movie nights to presentations for local artists and organizations. Each library has a list of events available.
