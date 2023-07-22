Roseburg Public Library closed out the fiscal year on a record-setting note.
Last month, the library checked out 10,258 items, the most in our four and a half year history. Physical materials accounted for 74% and digital materials 26% of circulation. I especially was pleased to note that 63% of physical checkouts were youth items.
The previous record was set in our first month of operations, December 2018-January 2019, when patrons checked out 10,114 items. Back then we had one electronic books platform, cloudLibrary, which made up only 4% of circulation. Fifty-eight percent of physical checkouts were youth items.
I am just getting started gathering statistics for the annual report to the State Library of Oregon. This is a great opportunity to reflect on the past year, compare our numbers to previous years and determine how well we’re progressing toward our strategic plan goals.
One of our objectives is to retain young readers as they mature, and Youth Services Librarian Aurora Ropp dedicates a lot of time and her considerable expertise to ensure the collection is eye-catching and relevant.
Her efforts pay off because books for our community’s youngest learners are some of the most popular items at the library. The Children’s Room houses 8,650 items and, at any given point, 20% to 30% of them are checked out.
By far the biggest turnover occurs with board books for our youngest learners. We have 650 board books, and they circulated 2,400 times over the past year.
There are 2,000 early reader books that circulated 5,500 times over the past year, and 6,000 picture books checked out 13,000 times.
Aurora loves matching books with children’s and caregivers’ interests, so I encourage you to stop in, take a look at the collection and ask Aurora for recommendations.
Summer Reading Program for Adults Week 8 BonusAll adults are invited to participate in this week’s summer reading bonus for a chance to win a $10 gift card to While Away Books at 932 W. Harvard Ave. in Roseburg.
This week participants are invited to share the title and author of a book you enjoyed recently that is set in the Pacific Northwest and the name and author of one of your favorite book series.
To participate, visit the library’s website, and click on “Summer Reading Program.” Click the link labeled “Week 8 Bonus,” and complete the survey. Alternately, paper copies of the quiz are available at the library’s front desk.
One winner will be drawn randomly from all fully completed submissions.
Kris Wiley is the executive director of the Roseburg Public Library.
