Community members interested in using Roseburg Public Library’s meeting rooms now can take advantage of a more streamlined process.
Visit the library’s website at roseburgpubliclibrary.org and click “Meeting Rooms” from the menu on the left side of the screen.
The Meeting Rooms page includes a step-by-step guide for reserving one of the spaces. There are photographs of each room, a list of amenities, a description of hybrid meeting capabilities and the fee schedule.
Patrons also can click a link to check the availability of any particular room. This opens a calendar that displays the dates and times already in use. Thanks to our partners at the Douglas Education Service District (ESD) for turning on this feature.
I encourage folks interested in the meeting rooms to first visit the Meeting Rooms webpage. If your questions are not answered, then contact the library by email at library@cityofroseburg.org or 541-492-7050.
Even though we have updated the online process, we still invite people to visit the library to learn about the rooms and complete a meeting room application.
The library has six rooms available for public use.
The Ford Room is the largest space with a capacity of 104. It is the only room available around the clock. Renters who use the room outside of library and Douglas ESD operating hours receive a key for access.
All of the other rooms are available only during library operating hours because they are located within the library.
The Deer Creek (capacity 80) and South Umpqua (capacity 60) rooms were created during the library’s extensive renovation in 2018. They have projectors, screens and hybrid meeting options. Both are beautiful spaces with large windows that face Deer Creek.
Groups of nine or fewer have a great option with the library’s multipurpose rooms. They are available at no cost on a first-come, first-served basis. To be guaranteed the space, there is a fee.
Finally, there is a small study room that is popular with students and tutors. It is available at no cost on a first-come, first-served basis only.
In addition to the designated meeting rooms, there is a lot of usable space within the library. We have large wood tables and chairs, booth-style seating and relaxing chairs to meet a variety of needs. All of this seating is first come, first served.
Kris Wiley is the executive director of the Roseburg
