Although it’s unlikely Roseburg Public Schools will be able to open the doors for full-time in-person instruction, the district is planning to offer limited in-person instruction for all grades starting in January.
“Although we have made great strides in serving our students through remote learning, it is not a sufficient substitute for teaching and learning in-person,” Superintendent Jared Cordon said in a press release. “Many of our kids are struggling, and the pandemic has highlighted the vast differences in the support our kids need and deserve. These needs range from academic, to social, to emotional. We believe that even short windows of time with our students will make a tremendous difference in their mental health, emotional well-being, and educational progress.”
The school district is hoping to start implementing the new opportunities for students in all grades beginning the week of Jan. 11. Individual schools will reach out to families with more details.
The plan is to have limited in-person instruction available to elementary school students on Tuesdays, and to middle and high school students on Wednesdays.
Limited in-person instruction has been allowed throughout the 2020-2021 school year and participation is not mandatory. Students will be divided into cohort groups of no more than 20 students and cannot be part of more than two cohorts in any given week.
During Wednesday’s school board meeting, Cordon said the district is also considering a stronger emphasis on asynchronous, independent learning and class schedule revisions to limit instructional time spent on Zoom.
“I really feel strongly, we need to make some adjustments,” Cordon said. “There is a distance between being good and being great, it’s a lot. There’s a huge distance, and I think we’re doing a lot of things really, really good. We’re doing some things great, but we need to adapt for our kids.”
Roseburg Public Schools wants to make sure all students have access to the internet. The district is paying about $20,000 a month to provide wireless access points for students.
The school district sent out surveys to students, parents and staff in October to learn about their experiences with distance learning. At that time 57% of students said it was “OK, but not their favorite”, while 27% said it was going great and 16% answered they were struggling. Parents, on the other hand, were split almost evenly between, “Not well at all. my student is struggling” (44.4%) and “OK, We are making the best of it” (43.5%), with 12.1% saying remote learning was going very well.
Staff members at the time overwhelmingly said remote learning was moderately effective (73.4%) with 22.1% saying it was not effective and 3.5% saying it was very effective.
There were 2,159 student responses — 803 from the high school, 750 from middle schools and 606 from elementary schools — and 602 parent responses, but only 113 staff responses.
Assistant Superintendent Michelle Knee said a new survey was sent to staff last week that had received between 260 and 280 responses thus far. She would share those responses with the board once the survey ended.
