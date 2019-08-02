SUTHERLIN — Morgan Krepky explained how to fold and create accordion books to more than a dozen children Wednesday at The C Giles Hunt Memorial Public Library.
Accordion books were this week’s summer reading activity, which also provided children with free books. The Sutherlin library follows the national theme “A Universe of Stories” covering a lot of space themes.
Krepky, a graphic novelist, taught a class last summer and library volunteer Nancy Anderson invited her back this year.
“It’s a library so I thought we should make books,” Krepky said. “Accordion books are easy.”
Elliott Owens, 8, wrote his book about people traveling to the moon and being chased by alien blobs. Luckily, those people fell into a crater where the alien blobs couldn’t reach them and they were able to start a fire to keep warm.
“I do like to write,” Elliott said. “I wrote a nature book when I was 4, and Spiderman when I was 3. I just started writing a military book.”
Several other books had dinosaurs, feathers, stickers and other colorful drawings in them.
Kyrra Tucker, 10, didn’t embrace the space theme and decided instead to write a book about Sacagawea, the Native American woman who helped guide the Lewis and Clark Expedition.
Kyrra said she doesn’t enjoy reading books about space. Instead, she prefers the Nancy Drew series.
Anderson has been instrumental in getting the summer reading program restarted at the library. She said the busiest day was during tie-dye when more than 40 children helped out.
Krepky has recently moved to a new studio on 1227 SE Lane Ave. in Roseburg.
Pam Shoemaker will help make GoBots from 2 to 4 p.m. Aug. 7 and the University of Oregon Museum of Natural and Cultural History will come and present the interactive “Our Place in Space” program from 4:30 to 5:30 p.m. Aug. 14. Both events will take place at The C Giles Hunt Memorial Public Library.
The interactive presentation “Our Place in Space” will also be held from 2 to 3 p.m. Aug. 9 at the Glendale library, and from 12:30 to 1:30 p.m. Aug. 14 at the Roseburg library.
