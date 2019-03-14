The Rose Theater was filled with music from eight different choirs during Wednesday's Douglas Invitational Choir Festival Program at Roseburg High School.
"There was a lot of enthusiastic singing," adjudicator Donna Spicer said. "Sometimes choirs are timid, but today the choirs sounded more mature and many of them did quite well. It's just fun to hear the kids singing enthusiastically."
Roseburg High School's concert choir started the festival at 9 a.m. and the school's Cantamus choir closed at 1:30 p.m.
After a Sililiza by Roseburg Cantamus, adjudicator Debra Gaddis said, "I just want more."
"I'm really proud of their character," said Julie Cherry, the school's choir director. "They could've given up because we lost a week of preparation because of the snow, or they could kick it into high gear and they chose the second option. It's incredible."
The school's choir program partnered with Hannah Abercrombie, Douglas High School's choir director, to bring the high school's festival to Roseburg.
For many of the smaller schools in Douglas County, it serves as a qualifier for the statewide competition hosted by the Oregon School Activities Association.
Sutherlin had two choirs in the competition while the other competing schools were Yoncalla, Douglas, Glide and Bandon.
"Overall the atmosphere was very positive," Cherry said. "It was more about the music and less about competition."
While smaller choirs tried to qualify, others were just there for feedback or to get comments from the adjudicators. Roseburg's choir hopes to qualify for the state competition during an April 10 performance in Medford.
Gaddis, Spicer and Karen Gibbs were the adjudicators, providing feedback to the choirs following their performances and scoring them for competition.
"There was a lot of excellent music," Gaddis said. "Obviously there's good teaching in the school. Despite missing a week of school for the most part they did well."
