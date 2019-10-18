sutherlin ffa

Sutherlin FFA takes a picture with the winning banners outside the SAGE Center in Boardman. From left to right: Regan Leatherwood, Zach Lor, Katie Price, Shyla Hunt, Libby Whited, Nolan Carson, Sydney Williams, Alexa Shaver, Carly Sherman, Alyssa McCormick.

 Contributed photo

FFA members from Sutherlin, Oakland, and Elkton competed in the Oregon FFA State Soil Career Development Event in Boardman on Monday.

Sutherlin placed first in both the A-Team and B-Team divisions, with Carly Sherman placing third overall and Nolan Carson tied for fourth.

There were 100 students competing from across the state.

Oakland placed third in both divisions, with Austin VanHouten placing second and Audrey Hughey tied for fourth. In addition, Elkton FFA placed seventh as a team with Randall Gritton placing 11th high individual.

Sutherlin FFA will move on to compete in the National Land Judging Competition in Oklahoma in the Spring of 2020. Sutherlin has competed there twice in the past three years, placing 10th in 2017 and 11th in the nation in 2018.

Katie Price is the FFA Reporter for Sutherlin High School.

