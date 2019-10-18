FFA members from Sutherlin, Oakland, and Elkton competed in the Oregon FFA State Soil Career Development Event in Boardman on Monday.
Sutherlin placed first in both the A-Team and B-Team divisions, with Carly Sherman placing third overall and Nolan Carson tied for fourth.
There were 100 students competing from across the state.
Oakland placed third in both divisions, with Austin VanHouten placing second and Audrey Hughey tied for fourth. In addition, Elkton FFA placed seventh as a team with Randall Gritton placing 11th high individual.
Sutherlin FFA will move on to compete in the National Land Judging Competition in Oklahoma in the Spring of 2020. Sutherlin has competed there twice in the past three years, placing 10th in 2017 and 11th in the nation in 2018.
