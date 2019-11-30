Local FFA Chapters competed at the State Veterinary Science and Agricultural Sales Career Development Events (CDEs), held at Oregon State University on Nov. 23.
Douglas County FFA members and teams represented their schools well with Sutherlin FFA taking first in the State Veterinary Science event and qualifying for national competition and Roseburg FFA placing first in the B-Team Division.
Agricultural Sales, a team and individual-based competition, focuses on marketing and customer relations. Oakland FFA members Austin Van-Houten placed third individually and Joe Godawa placed ninth. Overall, the Oakland FFA team placed seventh and Sutherlin’s team placed twelfth out of 28 teams and 112 students from across the state.
“I really enjoyed spending the day with my team and competing,” said Marissa Magaña, a sophomore from Sutherlin. “I learned many new things and I am excited to use it as I compete next year.”
In the Veterinary Science competition, teams demonstrate knowledge of animal welfare and care. There were 275 students on 55 teams competing from across the state in the Veterinary Science competition. Sutherlin’s Advanced Team won the state competition, with Regan Leatherwood getting the highest score in the state.
Three other team members place in the top ten: Katie Price claimed third place, Nolan Carson sixth and Grace Matteo place seventh. Ashley Radmer finished 23rd. Elkton senior Sadie Olsen placed fourth overall in state, and Oakland’s Nyevi Carlile grabbed 10th place.
Sutherlin FFA will move on to compete in the National Veterinary Science Career Development Event in Indianapolis in the Fall of 2020.
