EAGLE POINT — Sutherlin’s parliamentary procedure team and conduct of chapter team finished first in the Feb. 28 sectional Leadership Development Event in Eagle Point and will be moving on to the state competition.
“Sectionals was such an amazing experience, I’ve realized how much FFA has made me grow as an individual,” said Camilla Castillon-Gordian, who competed in conduct of chapter meeting and creed speaking. “I’ve learned the important values of leadership and teamwork during these past couple of months due to being involved with FFA. I truly can’t wait to see how far our conduct of chapter meeting team is able to go.”
The top two teams from the district events competed at sectionals and the top two sectional placers will move on to the state competition.
At the sectionals event there were multiple different competitions with representatives from a quarter of the state of Oregon, ranging from Lakeview to Scio and all the schools in the southwestern corner of the state in between. The events included job interview, creed speaking, extemporaneous speaking, prepared public speaking, conduct of chapter meeting and parliamentary procedure.
“Sectionals was an event to remember,” Sutherlin sophomore Ashley Palm said. “Getting to see all the different people from different districts studying for their competitions, really shows how important FFA is. Going somewhere you’ve never been before and getting to compete with a team like mine for parliamentary procedure really makes the day go by fast.”
Umpqua District represented had numerous different placers throughout the competition.
Beginning public speaking: 3. Morgan Kostman from Elkton, 4. Breanna Sulffridge from Sutherlin.
Extemporaneous speaking: 1. Camille Peters from Elkton, 2. Audrey VanHouten from Oakland.
Sophomore public speaking: 3. Andi Robinson of Sutherlin.
Sutherlin’s conduct of chapter team consists of Annabelle Cook, Camila Castillon-Gordian, Madison Littlejohn, Akela Hunt, Ryder Murphy, Jackson Tillet and Miguel Badillo-Lillard.
Sutherlin’s parliamentary procedure team, made up of Jada Gary, Lainey Sherman, Gabbi Cook, Ashley Palm, Madison Crump and Marley Griggs, placed first and are headed to state as well. Oakland’s parliamentary procedure team placed second and will be going to state with their team members James Baimbridge, Natalie Pagan, Elizabeth Andrews, Alex Vanassche, Rylee Williamson and Zoe Vickers.
The state events will be held March 16-19 in Redmond as part of the Oregon FFA State Convention.
