Roseburg Public Library recently asked patrons about their reading habits, and their responses were enlightening.
Seventy-three local readers responded to the informal survey, all of them through the online link we provided. I have been providing surveys in hard copy for years, but few people ask for that format. The greatest response to most surveys is in the hours after I post it to the library’s Facebook page.
My favorite question was “How many books do you currently have in your home?” Yes, readers responded, so I expected them to collect books, but the sheer volume was surprising. Twenty-five people reported they have 101 to 250 books, and 20 reported 251-500. Six reported their collection exceeds 501 books. And my husband thinks I have a lot of books!
Just more than half of respondents stated they prefer to read materials in print, followed by 21% electronic books and 15% audiobooks. The rest of folks are like me, hybrid readers who use all three formats.
I was pleased to note that patrons often choose their reading material based on recommendations from friends, family and the library. They also often judge books by their covers and blurbs; social media; and displays in stores and the library.
One patron shared their go-to resource is bookbrowse.com, a free newsletter in which subscribers may opt in to weekly or monthly publishing news.
A couple of patrons mentioned podcasts, although they didn’t provide a specific show. I recommend perusing Book Riot’s catalog at bookriot.com, particularly All the Books, a weekly show featuring mostly new releases.
Sixty-nine respondents reported that when reading they usually read the whole book. Only 12 people stated they make notes in or underline their books, and five take notes on paper while they read.
Twenty-five people do what I do and read more than one book at a time. I have four or five going at once because I never know what mood I’ll be in. Plus, I usually have an audiobook going for my walks, an ebook for bedtime and a nonfiction title and fiction selection in print.
Finally, I asked folks how they track their reading, and 30 people have joined me by using an online site such as Goodreads or LibraryThing. Twenty-eight reported they don’t track their reading; 14 use a reading journal and a handful opt for the Notes feature on their phone.
Summer Reading Program for Adults week 11 bonusAll adults are invited to participate in this week’s summer reading bonus for a chance to win a $10 gift card to Gathering Grounds Coffee House at 949 SE Oak Ave, Roseburg.
This week participants must complete a five-question literature quiz.
To participate, visit the library’s website, and click on “Summer Reading Program.” Click the link labeled “Week 11 Bonus,” and complete the quiz. Alternately, paper copies of the quiz are available at the library’s front desk.
One winner will be drawn randomly from all fully completed submissions.
Kris Wiley is the executive director of the Roseburg Public Library.
